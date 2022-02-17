Mesabi Trust says Cleveland-Cliffs hasn't engaged in meaningful negotiations

Mesabi Trust says iron ore and steelmaker Cleveland-Cliffs, Inc., hasn't discussed production adjustments or asked for changes to royalty rates paid for iron ore mined and processed at Northshore Mining Co. facilities in Babbitt and Silver Bay.
“Cliffs has not notified Mesabi Trust of the aforementioned operational changes,” a Mesabi Trust 8-K filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission stated Monday about production changes at Northshore Mining Co. “Further, Cliffs has not recently requested any changes to the royalty structure, which is governed by a 1989 royalty agreement, and Cliffs has historically failed to engage in meaningful negotiations requested by Mesabi Trust to address the interpretations of the royalty structure.”
The filing is the latest development in a dispute between Cleveland-Cliffs and Mesabi Trust over royalty rates paid primarily on the selling price of iron pellets shipped from Northshore's Silver Bay pellet plant.
Cleveland-Cliffs Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer Lourenco Goncalves announced Friday in the company's 2021 year-end and fourth quarter earnings call that Northshore Mining Co. would be idled in the spring until the fall or beyond.
The dispute over royalties and a reduced need for iron ore pellets due to an increased use of scrap in the company's steelmaking, were cited by Goncalves as reasons for the idling.
By using additional scrap in the company's blast furnaces, Cleveland-Cliffs' iron ore needs are not as high as before, Goncalves said.
“When deciding where to adjust production, our first look is at our cost structure because we are now able to produce DR-grade pellets at Minorca and mainly due to the ridiculous royalty structure we have in place with the Mesabi Trust,” Goncalves said. “We will be idling all production at our Northshore mine, starting in the spring, carrying through at least to the fall period and maybe beyond. At Northshore, no production, no shipments, no royalty payments.”
It was the second time in recent months that Cleveland-Cliffs publicly said Northshore production would be adjusted as needed.
In the company's 2021 third quarter earnings call, Goncalves said that because Cleveland-Cliffs doesn't plan to sell pellets to third parties in coming years, Northshore would become a swing operation to be idled as the company decides to do so.
Goncalves also said the company would soon be shifting DR-grade pellet production to its Minorca Mine in Virginia where the company would not have to deal with Northshore's “unreasonable” royalty structure.
DR-grade pellets contain a higher percentage of iron as compared to standard “acid” pellets or “flux” pellets.
In its 2021 year-end call, Goncalves said a Cleveland-Cliffs' strategy to stretch its production of hot metal by adding increased amounts of scrap to its BOF's, (basic oxygen furnaces) is working well.
With more scrap in the BOF's, Cliffs needs fewer tons of hot metal to produce the same tonnage of liquid steel, he said.
It all translates to a reduced need for iron ore pellets.
“As a consequence, the Northshore idle could go longer than currently planned,” Goncalves said.
About 410 of Northshore's 580 workers would be impacted beginning May 1, according to Cleveland-Cliffs.
About 170 would continue working.
Mesabi Trust, a publicly-held fee holder, is headquartered in New York.
Over the first nine months of 2021, Mesabi Trust received royalties of $44,366,650, according to a Mesabi Trust 10-Q SEC filing.
That compares to $10,724,507 reported for the same period in 2020, when pellet production was reduced at all northeastern Minnesota taconite plants.
To amend the royalty agreement would require approval of Mesabi Trust trustees along with approval of 66 2/3 percent of trust certificate holders, according to Mesabi Trust.
Cleveland-Cliffs had no comment on the Mesabi Trust 8-K filing.
In addition to Northshore Mining Co. and Minorca Mine, Cleveland-Cliffs also operates Hibbing Taconite Co., and United Taconite in northeastern Minnesota.
In 2021, Northshore Mining Co. produced about 4.9 million tons of iron ore pellets, according to the Minnesota Department of Revenue Minerals Tax Office.
