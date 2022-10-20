Nashwauk Mayor Calvin Saari hopes it's a sign of progress.
Mesabi Metallics Company LLC, has paid in full all its remaining delinquent local property taxes along with penalties to Itasca County, the City of Nashwauk and other local entities, the company and Saari said Wednesday.
“They currently don't owe us a wooden nickel,” Saari said. “It's an encouraging sign. I'm hoping they can put the rest of the package together.”
The taconite mine and iron ore pellet project has for years held promise as the largest construction project in the state.
However, the development that dates to 2003, has had numerous starts and stops.
Today, the project remains a little more than half complete.
After falling behind on its tax payments and being publicly called out in July by Saari and Itasca County officials, Mesabi Metallics said it has brought its local property tax payments up-to-date.
“Over the last several months we have been paying up to current and the last installment was $1.2 million last week, which included October,” the company said Wednesday in a statement.
Saari said he's heard a group of potential investors is this week visiting the project site.
“Every intent we have is that they intend to proceed,” Saari said.
Mesabi Metallics said Wednesday it expects to complete the project within three years.
The company is also conducting a feasibility study on building a 2.5 million ton-per-year hot-briquetted iron facility at the site, Mesabi Metallics said.
“We thank Itasca County and the City of Nashwauk for their support of our mining and pelletization project in Nashwauk and look forward to continuing to work collaboratively with all local and state government agencies to bring this project to completion,” Larry Sutherland, Mesabi Metallics president and chief operating officer said.
Itasca County Commissioner Burl Ives said he remains optimistic about the project.
“I'm hopeful,” Ives said. “As I see everything else in the world, I see this as a go. We need growth in our area, not just in Itasca County and the challenges of getting permits in Minnesota is getting harder and harder whether it's taconite or wood products. ”
The site,where the former Butler Taconite plant was located, contains some of the high-quality iron ore remaining on Minnesota's Iron Range.
But the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources in March terminated Mesabi Metallics mineral leases on 2,664 acres of state land at the site, saying the company failed to meet terms of a 2020 master lease agreement amendment.
A Minnesota district court and the Minnesota Court of Appeals upheld the DNR's action.
What happens with the 2,664 acres of state land mineral rights, remains uncertain.
Hibbing Taconite Co. is expected to run out of crude ore in 2024 or 2025.
Cleveland-Cliffs, Inc, is majority owner and operator of Hibbing Taconite.
United States Steel Corp., which operates Keetac in Keewatin, has also expressed interest in the mineral leases.
United States Steel is minority owner of Hibbing Taconite.
Mesabi Metallics says it still controls enough property at the Nashwauk site to make the project viable.
Meanwhile, Mesabi Metallics says it's invested more than $1.5 billion at the site and would have more than $2.5 billion invested upon completion.
Ives said Mesabi Metallics was considering seeking tax abatement from the county, but changed its mind.
“They knew we needed to have their taxes paid in full,” Ives said. “And it's not just the county. It's the school and it's the city. They came through and paid like they should, like anybody should.”
Meanwhile, Saari said he's hopeful that the company will continue to pay its taxes.
“I hold my breath,” Saari said. “They're current, but when the next tax period comes, we'll see.”
