Company pays overdue taxes to Itasca County, communities, school district

Mesabi Metallics Company LLC, says it expects to have its taconite mine and pellet plant project near Nashwauk completed within three years. All overdue local property taxes owed by the company are now paid, the company said Wednesday.

 LEE BLOOMQUIST

Nashwauk Mayor Calvin Saari hopes it's a sign of progress.

Mesabi Metallics Company LLC, has paid in full all its remaining delinquent local property taxes along with penalties to Itasca County, the City of Nashwauk and other local entities, the company and Saari said Wednesday.

