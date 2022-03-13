The Iron Range is fortunate to have a population which has been supportive of arts and cultural events, concerts, and activities. The Mesaba Concert Association (Hibbing), and the Arrowhead Concert Association (Virginia) are grateful for this support for over 70 years. This support has allowed both groups to showcase world class entertainers on the stages of their beautiful high school auditoriums. Allied Concert Services, Plymouth, Minn., has served as both associations’ booking agent and has been invaluable in booking outstanding performers.
However, in these uncertain times that tradition is being tested. As COVID-19 has affected live performances, MCA’s 2019/2020 season was cut short, and the 2020/2021 season was never booked.
Planning began for our 2021/2022 season with many unknown variables. In that uncertainty, we had a late start to our membership drive.
“Normally, the organization has volunteers who personally contact members, but this season we relied on a letter membership campaign for Hibbing’s 2021/2022 season. It wasn’t as successful as we had hoped,” stated Jan Carey, the MCA president.
This season also saw the end of a long standing reciprocity agreement with the Arrowhead and Ely concert associations. These events have created a perfect storm which puts the future of our concert series at risk.
“We had never thought we could potentially lose a program that has been an integral part of our community for over 70 years”, added Carey.
The MCA board is hopeful that the 2022/2023 membership drive will rebuild to the numbers needed to sustain its concert series. The board is also hoping to revisit the reciprocity member benefit with Virginia.
There are two remaining concerts in MCA’s 2021/2022 season:
• Thursday, March 24 - Barron Ryan, “Classic Meets Cool”, pianist - Hibbing High School Auditorium, 7 p.m.
• Monday, May 9 - Kenny Ahern, “Family Fun”, physical comedy - Lincoln Elementary Auditorium, 7p.m.
—
Season memberships are available through the season. Memberships are: $40 adult, $10 student, $90 household. Individual concert tickets are $20 at the door. Memberships may be purchased online at mesabaconcert.org; by mail to MCA, PO Box 214, Hibbing, MN 55746 or at the door prior to the concert. (Please include your name, phone #, mailing address, email address, and the quantity/type of membership when mailing your payment).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.