Memorial Blood Centers announces May schedule May 14, 2022

DULUTH – Local nonprofit Memorial Blood Centers (MBC) is calling all eligible blood and platelet donors to step up and help save lives.

Blood donation is safe and essential, and MBC has a COVID-19 self-screening policy in addition to general eligibility guidelines. In general, you may be eligible to donate if you are:
• In good health
• 17 years or older— or 16 with written parental consent (PDF available on MBC.ORG)
• At least 110 pounds
• Free of antibiotics for 24 hours, unless taken for preventative reasons
• Symptom-free for at least 72 hours following a cold or flu

Visit mbc.org/donate to find your nearest drive or donor center, or to make an appointment at one of the public blood drives below.

In partnership with Global Blood Fund, Memorial Blood Centers will donate $1 to Rehome Ukraine for every presenting donor in May. Learn more at mbc.org/Ukraine.

—May Schedule

Bigfork Valley Hospital, 258 Pine Tree Dr., Bigfork, 1 - 5 p.m. Monday, May 16

Cherry School Student Council, 3943 Tamminen Rd., Iron, 9 a.m. - 4 p.m., Tuesday, May 24

Nashwauk-Keewatin High School, 400 2nd St., Nashwauk, 8:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m.,Thursday, May 26
