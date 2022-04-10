CHISHOLM — Hibbing native Bob Dylan is the topic of an upcoming speaker series at Minnesota Discovery Center (MDC) in Chisholm.
MDC Marketing and Events Specialist Mara Brownlee said the series is part of the Year of Dylan — a year-long tribute to the singer’s milestone 80th birthday, from May 24, 2021 through May 24, 2022.
The Dylan speaker series at MDC is free and open to the public.
“This was supposed to happen in 2021 when he turned 80, but we had to adjust due to COVID, so I’m really excited it’s going to happen,” Brownlee said.
The speaker series kicks off at 6 p.m. on April 14, with a presentation by Steve Potts, a local historian and instructor at Hibbing Community College and guest speaker Joseph Donnelly, author of an upcoming book on Dylan and John Lennon, speaking on Dylan and The Beatles.
A second in the Dylan Speaker series is set for 6:30 p.m. on April 21 at MDC, when Potts is scheduled to present on Dylan and the Vietnam War.
Potts said he’s looking forward to the speaker series returning at MDC, and is grateful for the efforts of the MDC staff in making it come to fruition. The last time Potts presented at MDC was in 2019, when he spoke on topics related to significant dates, including the moon landing, the Spanish Flu of 1918, and the Manson trials of 1969.
“We had very good turnouts, 40 to 50 people for each one,” Potts recalled.
Potts said he feels a speaker series on Dylan is fitting, given Dylan’s prominence in so many things, music being one of them.
“He was so involved with civil rights and when the Vietnam War came out, he felt strongly about that — he was such an active participant in a lot of things that the Vietnam era exposed,” Potts said. “Eventually civil rights gets tied into the Vietnam War.”
Potts also talked about the way Dylan’s music, “Blowing in the Wind,” and “Masters of War,” and other songs, resonate with people from the Vietnam era.
“I have no idea what sort of crowd we’ll get or turnout we’ll get, but it’ll be interesting,” Potts promised.
Brian Simonson, a member of the Hibbing Dylan Project, first suggested a speaker series on Dylan as part of the Year of Dylan.
Simonson said the Hibbing Dylan Project and the Dylan group from Duluth felt given Dylan’s influence in music and current events the past 60 years, a year-long commemoration was in order.
“It’s so rare for a musician to successfully perform for over 60 years, influential in music and current events,” Simonson said.
“Steve Potts is an excellent speaker, historian and we’re so fortunate to have him give some Dylan presentations,” he added.
Potts said he first met Donnelly at the Dylan project dedication last summer outside of Hibbing High School.
Now of Minneapolis, Donnelly was born and raised in the New York metropolitan area, and studied biology and English in vermont, followed by graduate school at the University of Iowa, and had worked for 3M for many years in its Health Care Group Laboratories.
Donnelly has studied Dylan and the Beatles, especially Lennon for many years, according to a bio provided by MDC.
“He is interested in how they influenced each other and helped drive each other to greatness and phenomenal cultural impact,” it states.
A writer and photographer, Donnelly has several one-person photo exhibits, including his “Shot in the Dark” exhibit at the Weinstein Gallery in Minneapolis of images taken in near total darkness.
He has also exhibited work paying homage to and emulating the works of Pictorialist masters of the early 20th Century.
The April 14 event will also serve as an introduction of Chef Chris Recore, the new executive chef at MDC’s Rustic Pig restaurant, who will be serving up chef inspired appetizers. The appetizers are complementary as supplies last. Light refreshments are planned for the April 21 speaker series.
“I’m just really excited for what he has to offer, and his plan for the Rustic Pig, the Minnesota Discovery Center and the community,” said Brownlee. “It’s really going to be exciting to watch it expand.”
More information on the MDC speaker series is available on its website at minnesotadiscoverycenter.com.
—
Potts is also scheduled to present on Dylan and the Civil Rights Movement at 7 p.m. on May 5 at Zeitgeist in Duluth.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.