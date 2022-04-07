McDonald announces campaign for County Board District 4

ELY – Saint Louis County Commissioner Paul McDonald announced today that he will seek re-election this fall to the Saint Louis County Board representing district 4, which he currently represents.
“Serving the people of the 4th District has been one of the great honors of my life,” said Commissioner McDonald. “Over my three plus years in office, we have made great progress and I want to do my part to see it continue. The Board has put ideas in place to help reconnect students in the schools, established mental health initiatives and continue to promote economic development in the region. The pandemic has been stressful, but we have continued to work to make St. Louis County a better place.”
McDonald was first elected to the St. Louis County Board in 2018. He is the current Chair of the Board of Commissioners.
“I pride myself on being a team builder and always strive for what is truly best for the residents of St. Louis County. If we all work together, we can create solutions to many of the issues facing the county,” said Commissioner McDonald. “My passion for our youth, our seniors and our Veterans are at the core of my drive to make our area the best it can possibly be.”
“As the Commissioner who represents a great portion of the mineral area of St. Louis County, I will continue to make the support of mining and its expansion our top priority as it provides the jobs and tax base that helps our citizens in all walks of life.”
St. Louis County’s 4th District is immense in size – larger than the state of Rhode Island. Commissioner McDonald has traveled over 35,000 miles each year to respond to constituent concerns and to attend meetings and events across the county.
“My entire professional life has been spent assisting and helping people. People look to elected officials to help with concerns, and as your county commissioner, I have continued to answer this call,” said McDonald. “Your support in November will allow me to continue to help people on a daily basis.”
McDonald currently chairs the Northeast Minnesota Joint Powers ATV Board and is vice-chair of the Joint Powers Emergency Communications Board. He also sits on the Voyagers National Park Clean Water Joint Powers Board, AEOA Board, St. Louis and Lake Counties Regional Railroad Authority, Solid Waste and Septic Committee and the Well Being Development Board.
“As a commissioner, former educator and community/union activist, I have learned the importance of involvement, persistence and commitment to get things accomplished,” said McDonald. “The St. Louis County mission statement is clear, and constituents know I support an environment where communities prosper, and we have sound infrastructure. I was fortunate to spend two years as the Chair of Public Works and Transportation and we invested well over 50 million dollars each year to improve our roads and bridges. St. Louis County is leading the way in the state when it comes to transportation issues.”
A Chisholm native, McDonald has lived the past 33 years in Ely with his wife Tracy. He is the father to two adult daughters, Megan, and Natalie. Prior to being elected, McDonald worked in education for 35 years, the last 29 as a teacher, coach, and Athletic Director at Vermilion Community College in Ely
