Tannice McCoy has been appointed NewRange Copper Nickel general manager.
McCoy has been involved in various aspects of critical minerals development in Minnesota for most of her 21-year career, according to NewRange Copper Nickel.
McCoy has worked on advancing baseline studies, obtaining permits for specific work projects in Minnesota, and completing detailed assessments of mineral processing assessments of mineral processing options for the copper and nickel concentrates that will be produced in Minnesota, according to the company.
She has a wide range of experience in mining and mineral processing and development projects across the Americas and also played an instrumental role in the development of Teck’;s proprietary hydrometallurgical metal recovery process for copper, nickel, cobalt and precious metals.
McCoy has been manager of Teck American Inc.’s Mesaba project in northeastern Minnesota since 2018.
“New Range Copper Nickel has potential to be a modern, multi-generational operation that will support North America’s acceleration to a carbon-neutral future, build a better quality of life for people, and diversify and create significant benefits for northern Minnesota and beyond,” McCoy said.
NewRange Copper Nickel will be based in Hoyt Lakes.
