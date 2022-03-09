MINNEAPOLIS — Local food pantries are joining food shelves from across the state in participating in Minnesota FoodShare Month.
Minnesota FoodShare March Campaign is the largest grassroots food and fund drive in the state, and brings together organizations, businesses, faith communities, and individuals to help stock and support the capacity of nearly 300 food shelves.
Now in its 41st year, FoodShare Month started on Feb. 28 and runs through April 10.
“To date, GMMC’s Minnesota FoodShare has distributed over $18.3 million dollars via the FoodFund — 100 percent of donations designated to Minnesota Foodshare during the March Campaign go into the FoodFund and are distributed to participating food shelves,” according to information found on the GMCC website.
Audra Preble, Case Manager at the Salvation Army food pantry in Hibbing on Wednesday talked about the impact of the March FoodShare campaign in helping serve the community.
Preble said the food shelf at the Salvation Army receives grants through Minnesota FoodShare based on its reporting during the March campaign.
“It helps us to further reach the people in our community who are experiencing food insecurities, and we are able to do that with the community’s support,” Preble said. “We couldn’t do what we do without the support of the community.
So far this year the Hibbing Salvation Army food shelf served 112 households in January and 108 households in February — numbers that are down slightly from last year, according to Preble.
“We are expected to trend upwards because of the inflation with gas and grocery prices,” she said. “Something’s gotta give, and a lot of times it's groceries.”
The support of the community is essential in the success of the March FoodShare campaign.
“We couldn’t do what we do without the support of the community,” Preble said.
Major Brenda Pittman of the Salvation Army’s Virginia branch reported that numbers at the food pantry are up at that location. This year 48 households were served in January and 47 in February, compared to 47 and 37, respectively in 2021, she said.
The March campaign plays a vital role for the food pantry there.
“It just helps us restock our pantries and everything,” Pittman said. “People can come here twice a month to get food, and whatever comes in is greatly needed.”
Pittman said the Virginia location also relies on the community, and is grateful for the support.
“We have volunteers who help pack the food boxes, organize the shelves, and people bringing in donations,” she said. “The public is so important and we so appreciate them and thank them for their support.”
—
The Salvation Army food pantry in Hibbing is open Monday, Wednesday and Thursday, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and Tuesday, from 1 to 3 p.m. It’s closed on the fourth Tuesday of each month. Participants are to call in advance to arrange for food pick up at 218-263-5096.
Monetary donations and donations of non-perishable food items can be dropped off between 8:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. at 107 West Howard St. in Hibbing.
The Salvation Army food pantry in Virginia is open from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and 1 to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday. Participants are to call in advance to arrange food pick up at 218-741-1889. You may also call that number to arrange for pick up slightly beyond the hours listed for the food pantry.
Monetary donations and donations of non-perishable food items can be dropped off between 9:30 and 11:30 a.m. and 1:00 and 3:00 p.m. Monday through Friday at 507 South 12th Ave. in Virginia.
The Chisholm Food Shelf serves the communities of Chisholm and Balkan and is experiencing in the neighborhood of 117-132 households per month. The mobile food pantry operated by the Chisholm Food Shelf serves the communities of Buhl, Kinney and Side Lake and is serving approximately 65 households per month.
“We welcome donations from the public, and we greatly appreciate our supportive community,”
Director Marci Splinter said via email on Friday.
Distribution at the Chisholm Food Shelf is from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Thursday at 208 West Lake St.
The Chisholm Food Shelf drop off times for the month of March are between 10:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. on March 10, 17, or 24. You can also call the office at 218-254-0045 to schedule a time for drop off. There is currently a high need for non-perishable breakfast food items. The food shelf recently received a generous donation of canned fruits and vegetables from Hibbing Taconite, and is well stocked on those items.
More information on the March FoodShare campaign is available at gmcc.org/march-champaign.
