Many late filings fill out Nov. 8 election slate

The Nov. 8 General Election is shaping up to be a good one as more candidates have filed for offices across the area. Filings closed at 5 p.m. Tuesday.
With seven candidates vying for three open seats on the Virginia City Council, an Aug. 9 primary will be required.
Incumbents Charlie Baribeau, Maija Biondich and Gary Friedlieb have all filed for reelection and will be challenged by Laura Summers Bachschneider, former councilor Bob Henderson, Liz Motley and Joseph B. Walls.
Mayor Larry Cuffe Jr. threw his hat into the ring on Friday and will be challenged by current councilor Steven B. Johnson in the Nov. 8 General Election. The mayor and council seats are for four years.
—
In Gilbert, three have filed for election as mayor — incumbent Karl Oberstar Jr., recently retired Gilbert police officer Tom Smith and former mayor Beth Milos. The mayoral term is for two years.
They will face off in the August 9 primary.
Three candidates have filed for two four-year terms on the Gilbert council — incumbent Joseph Pulles, a former councilor Bob Pontinen and Lawrence Marolt. The council seats up for election are those held by Pulles and Rocco Leoni. Leoni did not file.
Council candidates will run in the November election.
—
In Chisholm, two candidates filed for a chance at a four-year term as mayor. Chisholm City Councilor Adam M. Lantz and Brandan Fiedler had filed as of press time, according to the Minnesota Secretary of State website. The incumbent John Champa had not filed for reelection.
Four candidates filed for two open seats on the city council, each for a four-year term. Incumbent April (Larson) Fountain, Jedediah A. Holewa, Nathaniel Coward and Felicia A. O’Connell.
—
In Hibbing, two candidates filed for mayor, Incumbent Rick J. Cannata and Peter Hyduke filed for the four-year term, according to the Minnesota Secretary of State website.
For Hibbing City Council: Incumbent Justin Fosso and Nicholas Todd Hill filed for the at-large seat, four-year term.
In Ward 1, Incumbent James Bayliss filed for another four-year term and was the only candidate to file as of press time.
In Ward 2, Jay Hildenbrand filed for a four-year term. Tim Harkonen is the incumbent in Ward 2 and did not file for reelection as of press time.
In Ward 4, Incumbent Steven Jurenes and Chris Whitney filed for a two-year term.
—
In Eveleth, incumbent Robert Vlaisavljevich will seek another two-year term as mayor, while incumbents James Perpich and John Rauzi will seek the two available four-year seats on the City Council, according to the Minnesota Secretary of State website.
—
In Buhl, two City Council candidate filings on Friday and three more on Friday mean a primary will be needed on Aug. 9.
Incumbents Stuart Lehman and John Markas will be challenged for the two available seats by Ted Erickson, Zebediah Gardner, Denise Kealy, Sheila LaBarge, David Johnson and Renee Loeffler.
In the special election for councilor, Carol Pastore and Michael Hadrava will square off for the seat, which was vacated with the death of Gene Matthew in March. Whoever wins the election in November, would be seated immediately following the election.
Mayor John Klarich filed for reelection and will face challengers Brandin D. Carter and Randy Towner, who each threw their hats into the ring Tuesday.
—
In Mountain Iron, incumbent Mayor Peggy C. Anderson is the lone candidate to fill the mayor’s seat, while incumbent City Councilor Julia Buria and challengers Nicole Felten, Daniel Gunderson and Alan Stanaway filed to fill the two, four-year council seats.
—
In Ely, council members Paul Kess and Heidi K. Omerza, along with Mark Haarman, have all filed for election and will square off for the mayor’s seat on Nov. 8. Mayor Roger Skraba, whose term expires Dec. 31, is running for the Minnesota House District 3A.
For the three available City Council seats, incumbent Angela Campbell, Adam Bisbee and Albert E. Forsman will run unopposed, the Minnesota Secretary of State website said as this edition went to press.
—
In St. Louis County, an Aug. 9 primary will be required in the District 6 county commissioner race.
Incumbent Keith Nelson will be challenged by Matt Matasich and John J. Moren. In District 4, incumbent Paul McDonald filed for reelection and was running unopposed as this edition went to press.
—
In District 8 incumbent Pete Stauber-R, Harry Robb Welty-R, John Munter-DFL and Jen Schultz-DFL are all seeking the U.S. Representative seat.
—
In District 3, Kelsey Johnson-R, Babbitt Mayor Andrea Zupancich-R and Grand Hauschild-DFL are vying to fill the State Senator position.
In District 6, Justin Eichorn-R will battle Steve Samuelson-DFL for the State Senator seat.
In District 7, Ben DeNucci-DFL, Kim (Kotonias) McLaughlin-DFL and Robert Farnsworth-R are going after the State Senator position.
In District 3A, Ely Mayor Roger J. Skraba-R, Blain Johnson-R and incumbent Rob Ecklund-DFL are all seeking the State Representative spot.
In District 7A, Julie Sandstede-DFL (currently the 6A State Representative) will face off against Spencer Igo-R for the State Representative seat, which was newly created.
In District 7B, incumbent David Lislegard-DFL will take on Matt Norri-R for the State Representative position.
