 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Man injured after being thrown from boat on Vermilion

  • 0

LAKE VERMILION — Tower and Breitung area first responders and law enforcement were dispatched to the report of a male being thrown from his boat on Lake Vermillion early Sunday. According to a St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office news release, the reporting party called 911 to report that the male was back in the boat however, he had sustained a severe injury to his hand and they were now en-route to Stuntz Bay Landing to meet first responder’s.

Upon the arrival of the victim at Stuntz Bay he was treated by EMS for a severe injury to his hand. The victim was then transported to the Tower airport where he was airlifted to a Duluth area hospital for advanced medical treatment.

It was reported that the victim, who was driving and his adult son had been riding in their boat when the victim's hat flew off.

The victim tried to grab his hat which resulted in him bumping the boat motor causing the boat to turn suddenly.

As a result, the victim was ejected from the boat. The victim’s son was able to turn the boat motor off and pull his father back into the boat.

It was learned that the victim’s hand had become entangled in a tiedown cleat on the boat prior to him being ejected, thus causing a severe injury to his hand.

It was reported that both the victim and his son were wearing their life jackets during this incident.

No names were released.

0
0
0
1
0

Tags

Load comments

Sign Up

Sign up with

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK