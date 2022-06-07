Man injured after being thrown from boat on Vermilion

LAKE VERMILION — Tower and Breitung area first responders and law enforcement were dispatched to the report of a male being thrown from his boat on Lake Vermillion early Sunday. According to a St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office news release, the reporting party called 911 to report that the male was back in the boat however, he had sustained a severe injury to his hand and they were now en-route to Stuntz Bay Landing to meet first responder’s.
Upon the arrival of the victim at Stuntz Bay he was treated by EMS for a severe injury to his hand. The victim was then transported to the Tower airport where he was airlifted to a Duluth area hospital for advanced medical treatment.
It was reported that the victim, who was driving and his adult son had been riding in their boat when the victim's hat flew off.
The victim tried to grab his hat which resulted in him bumping the boat motor causing the boat to turn suddenly.
As a result, the victim was ejected from the boat. The victim’s son was able to turn the boat motor off and pull his father back into the boat.
It was learned that the victim’s hand had become entangled in a tiedown cleat on the boat prior to him being ejected, thus causing a severe injury to his hand.
It was reported that both the victim and his son were wearing their life jackets during this incident.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.