St. Louis County Attorney Kim Maki announces that she is running in the county attorney race Thursday afternoon in front of the St. Louis County Courthouse in Virginia. Maki was appointed to finish out the open position by the St. Louis County board and will run in November for a full term.
VIRGINIA — Iron Range native Kimberly Maki launched her campaign for the position of St. Louis County Attorney Thursday in front of the Virginia Courthouse, where her interest in the law began nearly 30 years ago when she joined the high school mock trial team.
In her announcement address, Maki stated that she is running for county attorney because, having lived in St. Louis County nearly all her life, she loves the county and desires to lead the County Attorney’s Office in seeking justice and accountability while conducting fair and thoughtful prosecutions, protecting and supporting vulnerable citizens, and ensuring that county government is run in an efficient and legally-sound manner, a news release on the event said.
“It’s been an honor and privilege to serve as the St. Louis County attorney for the past three months. Even though we have accomplished great work during that time, there are so many more initiatives that I want to see through to completion, such as undertaking a review of office policies, procedures, and systems to ensure they reflect best practices and position the office to prudently respond to changing conditions and demands. My extensive knowledge of the county, the justice system, and our communities makes me the best person to lead the County Attorney’s Office as we emerge from the pandemic and adapt to new ways of conducting our work. And, as always, I will strive to ensure the work of the office is of the highest quality and is marked by thoughtfulness, integrity, and commitment to justice,” Maki stated in the news release.
Maki is currently serving as the St. Louis County Attorney, having been unanimously appointed by the St. Louis County Board of Commissioners to fill the position upon former County Attorney Mark Rubin’s retirement in September 2021.
