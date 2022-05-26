Lukovsky files for St. Louis County Sheriff

DULUTH — St. Louis County Undersheriff Jason Lukovsky filed for the office of Sheriff Wednesday, his plans for which he announced in February.
“I’m running for Sheriff because, having worked in the Sheriff’s Office for the past 24 years, I know the many critical needs and responsibilities of keeping our county’s families safe,” said Undersheriff Lukovsky, 50, in a news release. “During that time I’ve built relationships and mutual trust with criminal justice partners, public safety personnel and the citizens of this massive county. I know them and, equally important, they know my commitment.”
According to the release, those that have formally endorsed Lukovsky for Sheriff so far, listed alphabetically, are:
• Duluth Central Labor Body.
• Duluth Police Local 807.
• International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 242 (Duluth).
• International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 294 (Hibbing).
• International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Minnesota State Council.
• Iron Range Labor Assembly.
• Ross Litman, current St. Louis County Sheriff.
• Minnesota Public Employees Association – St. Louis County Sheriff’s Supervisors.
• North East Area Labor Council.
• St. Louis County Deputy Sheriff’s Association.
• Teamsters Joint Council 32.
“I appreciate the broad support we’ve already received and I’m working to earn every citizen’s vote during the August 9 primary,” said Undersheriff Lukovsky, a lifelong resident of St. Louis County.
Prior to his current role as Undersheriff, Lukovsky was a Uniform Deputy, Criminal Investigator, Sergeant, Lieutenant and Supervising Deputy in roles that ranged from being a sniper on the Emergency Response Team, to overseeing operations in the Court Services and 911 Communications Divisions, and others.
Lukovsky said people often don’t realize all the areas of responsibility that fall within the Sheriff’s Office across St. Louis County’s 7,092 square miles: Boat and Water Safety, Homeland Security/Emergency Management, Rescue Squad, Law Enforcement Services, Emergency Communications, Radio Maintenance and Jail.
The Sheriff’s Office also has five subdivisions: Administration, Patrol, Investigations, Civil/Warrants and Court Security; and offices in Duluth, Ely, Hibbing, Mountain Iron and Virginia, as well as the County Jail in Duluth.
Lukovsky graduated from Duluth Denfeld and UMD, where he was captain of the baseball team. He, his wife and their two teenage children reside in Fredenberg Township, just north of Duluth.
