Logging groups are backing a Minnesota U.S. Eighth District Congressman Pete Stauber letter urging the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to stop restricting Lake States Habitat Conservation Plans for bat species.
The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS) is proposing to list the Northern Long-eared bat as endangered under the Endangered Species Act.
Logging officials say listing the bat as endangered would harm the logging industry.
“Restricting timber harvesting during certain months would be devastating to the timber industry,” Scott Dane, American Loggers Council executive director said. “What they're proposing would do nothing to reduce the mortality of the Northern Long-eared Bat, but it will negatively impact the timber industry across the country.”
Northern Long-eared Bats are being infected with a fungus that results in white-nose syndrome.
In some places, the syndrome can result in 90 percent or 100 percent mortality.
During the winter of 2011-2012, the fungus that results in white-nose syndrome was first detected in Minnesota, according to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR).
The state's first outbreak of white-nose syndrome was in 2016 at Lake Vermilion-Soudan Underground Mine State Park in Soudan.
Today, the syndrome is found in 39 states and seven Canadian provinces, according to the DNR.
The disease spreads over winter as the bats move into natural caves, sand mines and abandoned iron ore mines.
After emerging in the spring, the bats migrate to summer roosting and foraging grounds.
Under a federal endangered listing, some forest areas could potentially be off limits to timber harvesting during certain times during the bat's summer roosting season, Dane said.
Logging organizations say it's impossible to accurately identify roosting trees.
And when the bats go into caves for winter hibernation, the bats, including newborns, are infected with the fungus and die regardless, Dane said.
Listing the bats as endangered is an overreach of limits and restrictions, impeding forest management activities and not addressing the disease itself, Dane said.
“This would elevate it to an endangered species without addressing the root cause of mortality,” Dane said.
Mike Forsman, Associated Contract Loggers and Truckers of Minnesota executive director, said the USFWS action would have a devastating impact on an already struggling logging industry.
“Although it will force more loggers out of business by reducing the harvest period, increasing costs and delaying harvests, it will have no measurable effect on bat populations,” Forsman said. “White- nose syndrome is responsible for 90 percent mortality in caves during the winter. The continued wildfire suppression combined with reduced timber harvest caused by carbon offsets, misguided feelings and regulation, will continue to reduce wildlife and plant health in our forests. Such shortsightedness will negatively impact Minnesota wildlife and forests for generations to come.”
Eight logging and outdoor associations are supporting a letter Stauber wrote to USFWS Director Martha Williams, urging the federal agency to allow local experts to manage forests.
“State and local officials, and not the federal government, understand how to manage their wildlife populations,” Stauber said in a news release. “”New restrictions put forward by the USFWS are just another example of the federal government stepping over local officials. The science is clear: the very bat species being targeted by these restrictions are not harmed by sustainable forest management, nor is there any connection to human involvement regarding their primary threat, a disease that healthy forest management has been proven to help mitigate.”
Restricting logging during the bat's roosting season could potentially also impact mine development and road construction across the bat's entire range.
Minnesota, Wisconsin and Michigan have filed Habitat Conservation Plans as alternatives to the USFWS listing the bat as endangered.
The USFWS responded by proposing in the Federal Register the restrictions it intends to place on the state plans, according to Stauber's office.
The American Loggers Council, Federal Forest Resource Coalition, Great Lakes Timber Professionals Association, National Wild Turkey Coalition, Forest Resources Association, Minnesota Forest Industries, Minnesota Timber Producers Association, and Associated Contract Loggers and Truckers of Minnesota, support Stauber's letter.
