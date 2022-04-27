Local hockey players wear pink, honor Lamke in Lake Placid

VIRGINIA — There was no mistaking which teams were from the Iron Range at a recent hockey tournament in Lake Placid, N.Y.
The 50 players on four area teams were decked out in pink jerseys in honor of former player Alaric Lamke, 15, of Britt who died tragically in a heavy equipment accident in August 2020 in Clinton Township.
Trip co-coordinator Jeff Hunt took a team (including Lamke) to Lake Placid three years ago and won gold in the CanAm games. Hunt said Lamke asked him if they were going back. Hunt said yes, while Lamke suggested wearing pink the following year.
However, the COVID-19 pandemic happened and the team couldn’t make the trip until 2022. Hunt made wearing pink a priority.
“After he passed, I made sure we all went in pink in his honor.’’ Co-coordinator Brandon Wudinich and Hunt plan to continue the trips for years to come. “We’ll always be going in pink in honor of Alaric.’’
The players, especially those close to Alaric were moved by wearing pink in his honor. Some also wore nicknames on their jerseys or specific numbers to honor Lamke.
The tribute was a fitting one as three of the four teams were undefeated and won gold, while the fourth took silver. The PeeWees, Bantams and the 16 and under high school team all won gold, while the 18 and under high school squad finished with silver at the tournament and skills competition held from March 31-April 3.
Hunt said it was kind of a “crazy idea’’ of his to take four teams to Lake Placid, which is where the 1980 U.S. Olympic hockey team won gold.
“One of the big reasons why I wanted to bring Iron Range kids out there is because of the history of the 1980 games and how many athletes or Olympians were from the Iron Range and Northern Minnesota,’’ Hunt said.
“We actually had a night at the Iron Trail (Motors Event) Center where we all got together and watched “Miracle,’’ the 2004 movie about head coach Herb Brooks and his 1980 U.S. Olympic team. “I think they get it to a point,’’ Hunt added about Lake Placid and what happened 42 years ago.
Organizers and many others made the trip a reality for the Rock Ridge Hockey Association with the help of some sponsors and a lot of fundraising. The fundraising efforts included golf and bean bag tournaments, a spaghetti feed, and a raffle for a 4-by-4.
“We had a big turnout from the Iron Range,'' Hunt said of the 200 athletes, adults and siblings that made the trek. “I mean this is a big deal. That’s a lot of people to go to one spot.’’
“The Iron Range was definitely well liked’’ at the tournament which featured 46 teams that weekend from all over the country. The atmosphere was kind of surreal.’’
“They were just rooting for us,’’ Wudinich added, especially Saturday night when 400-500 fans were in the stands.
Wudinich said the fans came out because of the atmosphere and “knowing we were small town people too.’’
—
Virginia Park/Recreation Director Brian Silber will recognize the teams’ efforts by making a spot in the rink for the three gold medal plaques and the trophy from three years ago, according to Hunt.
The teams will have their own recognition event at 6:30 p.m. Saturday at the Sawmill. The event will allow anyone that could make the trip to “feel the experience that they felt.’’ The players will be wearing their jerseys and their medals. “I thought it would be nice for the public to see that,’’ Hunt added. Anyone that couldn’t make the trip is welcome to attend.
Hunt and Wudinich gave a special thanks to Nita Lind, who helped organize and plan the entire thing.
The Iron Range’s level of skill came through against all of the other teams they played.
“It just shows where northern Minnesota and the Iron Range are at in hockey. They’re doing well,’’ Hunt stated.
—
The coordinators want to keep going back to Lake Placid and continue to bring four teams each and every year. More fundraisers are in the works and donations can also be made on the Minnesota Miners Hockey Club (a non-profit) Facebook page. In addition, anyone interested in donating can call Hunt at 320-443-5229 or Wudinich at 218-290-4238.
