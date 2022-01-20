Local groups benefit when Lake Country Power members ‘round up’

A few pennies can go a long way — especially when several thousand people are willing to part with a little spare change.
That’s when things can add up quickly.
Lake Country Power’s Operation Round Up is a fine example of that.
Officials from the rural electric cooperative, which serves parts of eight counties in northeastern Minnesota and provides service to more than 43,000 members, announced this week that its Trust Board recently approved $65,466 in financial assistance to local community programs thanks to the program, which is funded by members volunteering to round up their electric bills to the nearest dollar.
All funds generated through Operation Round Up are then set aside in a trust fund and 100 percent is distributed to charitable organizations through an application and selection process.
A voluntary Trust Board of nine co-op members administers the trust using special guidelines and policies when choosing recipients.
Applications and distributions take place quarterly.
According to a news release from LCP, the cooperative’s Trust Board reviewed and considered 49 grant applications and distributed funds to 45 projects and programs this past quarter. Organizations ranging from the Virginia Salvation Army, to the Cherry school band, Riverside Quilters, the Ely Artwalk, and many more, were able to get some financial assistance.
Since the program’s inception in October 2004, more than $2.8 million has been distributed to community-based projects and programs.
According to program criteria, grants will not normally exceed $10,000 annually for any one group, organization or charity.
Tammy Zaun, public relations coordinator for LCP, which has offices in Cohasset, Kettle River and Mountain Iron, said by email this week that the average grant amount range depends on the number of applicants but also the greatest needs.
Sometimes it also depends on how much funding they’ve requested, she said, as some only request $250 and then others request $3,000 or more.
“We see a variety of requests each year. Some include food shelves, food boxes, Christmas baskets to low income families, youth programs, quilting groups making quilts and donating them to hospitals and people in need, recreational improvements for communities, community gardens, community festivals, etc.,” Zaun said. “It’s heartwarming to see the wonderful grassroots volunteering efforts that go into making each community special and unique. There are a lot of people in northern Minnesota doing so much good for our communities and extending a helping hand.”
Zaun said LCP typically sees approximately 45 organizations apply for funding each quarter.
“Usually it’s less than 60 applicants each quarter and the lowest number can be around 35. The Nov. 15 deadline is usually when we see our largest amount of applicants due to special projects associated with Thanksgiving and Christmas,” she said.
Grants are generally made to nonprofit, civic or community-based organizations that demonstrate a commitment to enhance the quality of life in the region and distributed primarily in the local area served by the cooperative.
Eligible categories include community service, education and youth, community economic assistance, environment, emergency energy assistance and disaster relief.
According to a news release from LCP, Operation Round Up is a charitable program unique to electric co-ops, which is designed to provide financial assistance to worthwhile activities and community projects by “rounding up” members’ electric bills to the nearest dollar. The average donation of each participating Lake Country Power member is less than $6 annually.
“For less than $12 a year ($11.88 to be exact), members can pool their pocket change together and do so much good for the communities of northern Minnesota. When you participate in Operation Round Up, your electric bill is rounded up to the nearest dollar,” Zaun said. “It’s less than a dollar each month and sometimes we’re talking only a few cents. The rounded amount is then used for contributions to fund local projects and programs.”
Zaun said the success of Operation Round Up over the years wouldn’t be possible without members participating in the program and support for the program throughout the cooperative.
Among Lake Country Power’s 43,000 members, nearly 64 percent of all active electric accounts participate in the program through voluntary contributions.
“Lake Country Power has always had strong support from the board of directors and employees for the Operation Round Up program. Like all cooperatives, our co-op was built by the communities we serve, so naturally we are a community-focused organization,” Zaun said. “Operation Round Up helps our communities prosper, which is part of Lake Country Power’s mission.”
Quarterly application deadlines are Feb. 15, May 15, Aug. 15 and Nov. 15. Quarterly applications must be postmarked on or before these dates, or turned in to Lake Country Power’s headquarters at 26039 Bear Ridge Drive in Cohasset by the close of business (4:30 p.m.) on the date of each quarterly deadline, to be eligible for consideration in conjunction with the quarterly schedule listed above.
The Trust Board reviews grant applications and distributes funds quarterly — generally each March, June, September and December.
Criteria that organizations and groups must meet for the funding is outlined in the application form, which can be found on the LCP website at https://www.lakecountrypower.coop/operation-round-upr.
Interested members can opt into the Operation Round Up® program by calling the cooperative at 800-421-9959 or using an online form at lakecountrypower.coop.
___
Most Recent Recipients include:
• Virginia Salvation Army
• Lutheran Social Service of Minnesota
• Floodwood Services and Training Inc.
• Hope Lutheran Church
• Second Harvest North Central Food Bank
• Boys & Girls Clubs of Grand Rapids/Greenway
• Northland Area Family Center
• Little Sand Group Home
• American Association of University Women Ely branch
• True Friends
• Ely Community Resource, Inc.
• Voyageurs Lutheran Ministry
• Greenway School District
• ISD 696 Early Education
• Cherry Elementary School
• Story Portage
• Cherry School Band
• Mesabi Symphony Orchestra
• Loon Country Quilters
• Holy Trinity Lutheran Church Quilters
• Trinity Lutheran Quilters
• Quad City Quilting Sisters of St. Joseph’s Church
• Lakeside Quilters of Tamarack
• Patchwork Pals Plus
• Our Savior’s Lutheran WELCA quilting
• First Lutheran Church Ely mission quilts
• Riverside Quilters
• Wee Care Sewers/Life Care Center
• Bethlehem Lutheran Church quilters
• Queen of Peace Quilters
• Cass County Historical Society
• Itasca County Agricultural Association
• The Lakeside Community Clubhouse
• Township of Breitung
• Rice River Senior Citizens Club
• Shamrock Township
• Itasca County Family YMCA
• Longville Lions dog park and garden expansion
• Longville Lions Eagle Scout project
• ANGELS
• Feeley Township
• Ely ArtWalk
• Ely Winter Festival
• Lakes Area Dive Team
• Field Township/Field Northwoods School
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.