Local ambulance directors share issues facing industry

IRON JUNCTION — Ambulance directors from area ambulance services shared challenges their departments are facing before a crowd of 100 people at a meeting Thursday at the Clinton Town Hall in Iron Junction.
The event was hosted by the Range Association of Municipalities and Schools (RAMS), and was facilitated by RAMS Executive Director Ida Rukavina.
“Last night’s strong turnout from residents, first responders, EMTs and paramedics from across the Taconite Relief Area and beyond shows how much interest there is in addressing EMS service in northern Minnesota,” Rukavina said. The Range Association of Municipalities and Schools (RAMS) believes northern Minnesota residents deserve to have assurance that if they have a health emergency, they should have the emergency response necessary. Right now, many of our rural areas are facing a decline in volunteers and staff. We also are aware that funding sources have not kept pace with the realities that face rural Minnesota ambulance providers. We know that there is not a one size fits all approach and each of our communities face different struggles. We invited our county commissioners, local elected officials, and staff from our federal delegation to listen directly to the people providing these services. Last night, we heard loud and clear the struggles they face and know that there needs to be more action to address these issues”
Panelists Hibbing Fire Chief Erik Jankila, EMS Supervisor for the Eveleth Ambulance Service Therese Elverum, Orr Ambulance Director Donna Hoffer, Ely Area Ambulance Director Dustin Moravitz, Virginia Fire Chief Allen Lewis, and Chisholm Ambulance Director and Emergency Manager Jessica Davis spoke on the challenges their departments are facing.
The audience included representatives from all levels of government, RAMS Board members, and IRRRB representatives, along with political candidates. In addition two state representatives attended online, and a county commissioner who was unable to attend sent a prepared statement.
Jankila said on Friday he was surprised by the interest shown by the number of people who attended the meeting the night before to listen to the concerns of emergency service professionals, and said he looks forward to discussing solutions to some of the problems brought to light on Thursday at the follow-up meeting planned.
Jankila said there’s been a change in the way primary healthcare is delivered in our region with the demands on ambulance services to provide interfacility transports from our area to a larger hospital system have quadrupled in the past eight to 10 years.
“The amount of transfers from Hibbing to bigger facilities is overwhelming,” Jankila said.
The department is obligated to respond to 911 calls in its service area, which limits the number of transports it can perform, Jankila explained. Reimbursement rates for transports are typically higher than they are for the 911 calls, he noted.
The Hibbing Fire Department and EMS currently has a roster of 28 full-time professional firefighter/paramedics and is an Advanced Life Support (ALS) ambulance service, and is on track to respond to 4,000 calls this year, according to Jankila.
Jankila said funding is something that impacts all ambulance services, but is particularly challenging for the smaller service providers in remote rural areas, which are under the same regulations as other providers but don’t have adequate call volume to cover costs.
“It’s not their fault — they need the service — to wait for hours for an ambulance is not the right thing to do either,” Jankila said. “You got to figure out what it takes to make the wheels go round – funding is everything.”
Jankila also mentioned the number of uninsured patients has increased in the past couple of years, and is a concern when ambulance services aren’t able to recoup their costs.
Elverum also talked about the financial issues facing ambulance service providers in an area with an aging population in an email interview on Friday.
“The severely inadequate reimbursement rates by Medicare and Medicaid, which makes up 80 percent of our population, is in large part one of our biggest problems,” Elverum said.“The set rate does not even cover the overall cost of the calls we respond to. We absolutely have to address this before it becomes such an issue that the reality of ambulance services having to close their doors in our area is upon us.”
Recruitment and retention is another issue facing ambulance services in our region.
Jankila said his department is currently adequately staffed, but there are no reserves as the demand for full-time firefighter/paramedic grows as more departments from across the state are transitioning from paid on-call to full-time departments.
“If someone resigns, we don’t have a big pool of candidates to choose from,” Jankila said.
There are currently 24 EMTs on staff in Eveleth, and the department is currently hiring to fill its needs.
“We are consistently recruiting new EMTs to join our service as paid, part-time employees for the City of Eveleth,” Elverum said. “We are fortunate to have a very supportive city council and administration who values its employees, and has invested in them through wage increases, training dollars and new equipment, including two new ambulances. We offer flexible scheduling to allow for employees to fit their work schedules into their already busy lives, making working in Eveleth more appealing, and have recently implemented a significant wage increase to help with retention.”
The well-being of EMS employees is another concern she brought up.
“Our personnel are the backbone of our service and keeping them healthy, both mentally and physically, is incredibly important to us,” Elverum said. “Burnout is an enormous factor throughout all emergency services, so offering flexible scheduling and resources to help our EMTs is one way we can assist them to navigate this profession that is oftentimes both physically and mentally difficult and challenging.”
The Chisholm Ambulance Service currently has a roster of 13, and was established in January when the city transitioned from a hybrid model to a totally city-owned operation.
Davis said so far her department hasn’t experienced the issues with burnout that some of her peers talked about on Thursday.
“We’re a bit of an anomaly because it’s a newer crew and newer service, so we have that driving excitement,” Davis said. “Because we’re a newer crew the burnout isn’t as applicable.”
Davis said mental health is a crisis right now nationwide, and is a concern for patients and emergency workers.
“There have been strides making mental health a priority, but there’s still a long way to go,” Davis said.
The meeting on Thursday was just the start of the discussion.
“We will be hosting a meeting in the near future to discuss potential solutions that we can work on together to ensure that our EMTs, Paramedics, and First Responders have the resources they need to continue providing the best emergency response,” Rukavina said. “We are grateful for each and every emergency personnel who dedicate their lives responding to the emergency needs of our communities and we look forward to working together with our communities to propose and find solutions.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.