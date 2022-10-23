While two-term Rep. Dave Lislegard (DFL) is seeking a third trip to St. Paul, he is being challenged by Republican Matt Norri of Virginia for the right to represent House District 07B.
The two candidates were given the same set of questions and restrictions for this story and provided the following answers.
The general election is Tuesday, Nov. 8.
---
Dave Lislegard(DFL)
Background/experience?
I’m State Representative Dave Lislegard. I am a graduate of Babbitt-Embarrass and went to work at LTV as a Steelworker. Lisa and I have been married for 27 years and have two adult daughters. After LTV shut down, I went back to school at Mesabi Community College and graduated from UMD. When I am not in St. Paul, I work at Lakehead Constructors. For 14 years I served as a city councilor and mayor of Aurora. I served as president of RAMS. I learned the importance of taconite taxes, economic development, education funding, and keeping property taxes down for residents.
Why are you running for this particular office?
It’s an honor to be your Independent, trusted voice in St. Paul. I’m running for reelection because there’s still more to do. Protecting and promoting our mining, logging, tourism, and health care-based economy remains my focus. When people have good jobs, a lot of problems go away. I’m proud of the funding I helped to secure, for new schools in Mt. Iron-Buhl, Virginia-Eveleth-Gilbert--Rock Ridge, Mesabi East, and St. Louis County Schools. My next goal is to win state funding to revitalize schools in Chisholm and Hibbing — keeping local property taxes down while providing the best education for our kids.
What do you see as the 3 major issues in House District 07B and if elected how do you plan to address them?
Taxes: I was the Chief Author in the House, along with Senator Tom Bakk in the Senate, to eliminate Minnesota state taxes on Social Security. No senior citizen should have to pay taxes on their Social Security benefits! As Vice-Chair of the House Tax Committee, I led the effort to pass a bi-partisan tax bill that would have sent back over $4 billion in tax relief to our citizens and businesses while providing new funding for Iron Range Schools. And I fought to increase local government aid (LGA) and for the first time I passed legislation to index taconite municipal aid for our cities and towns to protect against inflation. I’ll make sure 100% of our taconite taxes continue to stay on the Iron Range!
Mining: I strongly support mining. I have earned the endorsement of our local steelworker and building trades unions. They know there is no fiercer defender of our way of life and mining jobs than me. I will continue to work tirelessly to get PolyMet and Twin Metals started. They will complement our future in mining for the next generation. I will also continue to fight to make sure HibTac has the ore they need to stay open and remain viable. Mining is our past, present, and future and I go to work in St. Paul every single day fighting for our way of life. These will be top priorities during the next legislative session if you trust me once again with your vote.
Public Safety: Safety is important, and I am humbled by the work of our local public safety professionals. I have their backs in St. Paul, and that is why I’m endorsed by the Minnesota Police and Peace Officers Association. I’m also proud of my work securing funds to build the Regional Public Safety Center in Virginia. I am also the only candidate in my race endorsed by the NRA. I value our Second Amendment and our outdoor heritage. That is why I passed legislation to fund ATV trails, snowmobile trails, and biking and hiking trails. I authored legislation that built the new solar plant in Mountain Iron, with hundreds of new jobs. I go to work every day fighting for the Iron Range and our way of life.
Closing statement: I ask for your support. I pledge to be diligent and careful with your tax money, get the surplus back into your pockets, and promote jobs and our way of life! I’m proud to be endorsed by working men and women in labor, police, and public safety professionals, building trades, steelworkers, and the NRA. There’s more work to do and I humbly ask for you to send me back to St. Paul to keep working.
---
Matt Norri (R)
Background/experience?
I'm a 4th generation Iron Range, father, husband, and my experience working in a small, family-owned business has allowed me to work and get to know folks in cities across our district. I graduated from Roosevelt High School in Virginia, where I played football and baseball. I also spent my down time hunting and fishing in our great woods and on our beautiful lakes. My experience in cultivating and keeping business and personal relationships I believe will help me navigate my way through the legislature. At the end of the day I’m running for office to give the same life I had to the next generation.
Why are you running for this particular office?
I've said since day one of my campaign — I'm running to Restore the Range. I'm not a politician, but I decided to get off the sidelines when I saw that our current Representative was voting against the interests of our region. He voted for higher gas taxes, higher energy costs that would hurt mining operations, and hasn't done enough to stand up to the Defund the Police Democrats from the Twin Cities. I'll be a champion for the Range, for our mining and timber industry, our laborers, and our law enforcement.
What do you see as the 3 major issues in House District 07B and if elected how do you plan to address them?
Inflation/Gas Prices.
The impacts of the Biden/Walz economies have been devastating for Iron Range communities. Inflation is at the highest levels we’ve seen in more than 40 years and it has been directly caused by the fiscal and energy policies of both President Biden and Gov. Walz. Rural communities like ours have been hit even harder by high gas prices and inflation since we typically drive further distances to work, shop, and recreate. My opponent’s actions and record show that he doesn’t understand our struggles as he voted for a massive gas tax increase during his time in office. It’s time for new leadership and a new direction for the Range that will put more money back into your family budgets.
Restore the Range.
Politicians in St. Paul left the Range behind long ago and have become openly hostile to the industries that our local economy depends on like logging and mining. It’s time that we reinvest in our communities and the best work force in the world by working to allow for safe and responsible mining and logging. Time and again, my opponent has sided with radical environmentalists by voting for regulations and energy rate hikes that would destroy mining on the Range and hurt the timber industry. If elected, I will be a voice for you and work to clear the roadblocks that have stopped us from reaching our full potential.
Public Safety.
I'm a strong support of law enforcement and will always have their back in Saint Paul. I am committed to working with law enforcement to make sure they have the resources needed to keep our communities safe. These brave men, women, and families deserve our respect and gratitude. I will support harsher penalties for fentanyl distribution, hold violent criminals and repeat offenders accountable with tougher sentences, and address rising levels of crime statewide.
Closing statement: If I'm fortunate enough to earn your support, I'll fight every day for our Iron Range communities, jobs, and way of life. We need the Iron Range to find its voice again at the Capitol — too many of the Range Democrats have gone to Saint Paul and simply voted for the party line even if it hurts our region. I'll always do what's best for our communities and never forget who sent me there.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.