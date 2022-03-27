They've been like Iron Range brothers.
Two Iron Range legislators tied together at the heart.
One from a tiny town known for timber and tourism.
Another from a small city built on taconite.
Side-by-side, for nearly three decades, Sen. David Tomassoni of Chisholm and Sen. Tom Bakk of Cook fought for three 't's of northeastern Minnesota – taconite, timber and tourism.
They also put economic development, community infrastructure and education at the forefront.
Tomassoni and Bakk both recently announced they're retiring at the end of their current terms.
It's an announcement that's shaken up northeastern Minnesota's political landscape and left many wondering how their experience, political savvy and leadership will be replaced.
“Having people in leadership is important,” Mark Phillips, Minnesota Department of Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation commissioner said. “We're going to feel this for a while.”
Tomassoni, a hockey lover, and Bakk, an outdoorsman, became the one-two punch that each, in their own unique styles, carried northeastern Minnesota politically in St. Paul.
For those who know and worked with them, the two are politically and personally inseparable.
“Tom was always like our work uncle,” Dante Tomassoni, one of Tomassoni's sons said. “Whenever we heard about dad doing anything, whether it was fundraising or anything else, you always learned about them working together and putting their heads together. The two of them were like brothers.”
Both were elected to the Minnesota House of Representatives at about the same time, Tomassoni in 1992, Bakk in 1994.
Tomassoni was elected to the Senate in 1999, Bakk in 2002.
They went on – and continue to be – two of the state's most influential legislators, chairing committees on capital investment, higher education, taxes, rules and administration, jobs, natural resources, economic development, and education.
Bakk served as Senate majority leader and minority leader.
Tomassoni as President Pro Tempore of the Senate.
Depending on which one you talk to, it was either sports or labor that brought Tomassoni and Bakk together.
“Tom Bakk and I first met on the softball field, but I don't think we ever had a beer together,” Tomassoni said last week. “We got to know each other when he was elected to the legislature in 1994. Being a member of the Iron Range delegation is at times a double-edged sword. Fighting for the good of the Iron Range can be different than fighting for your individual districts. While we both fought hard for our individual districts, I don't remember ever getting into a fight with Tom. We haven't always agreed on how to spread the local resources, but we were always able to work things out. We are best friends and allies in the legislature.”
Bakk has his own recollection of the beginnings of their political friendship.
“Back in 1992, I was president of the Iron Range Building Trades and Tom Pender from the laborers local was president of the Iron Range Labor Assembly,” Bakk said. “The two of us screened David over coffee at the Coates Hotel in Virginia. He knew very little about labor issues, but promised us he would be a solid vote for labor. We endorsed him and today his lifetime AFL-CIO voting record is 93 percent, one of the highest in the state.”
The late Rep. Joe Begich of Eveleth worked with Tomassoni on the National Rifle Association questionnaire, which Tomassoni also didn't know a lot about, Bakk said.
“His has likely a 100 percent pro-gun voting record over his time also,” Bakk said. “He knows what is important to his constituents and he votes accordingly.”
Over the years, the two small-town politicians made their mark at the capitol.
Bakk became an outspoken statesman, an expert on taxes, and second-to-none in knowing how to navigate the negotiating process to accomplish goals.
Tomassoni became known as a bridge-builder, working collaboratively and bringing a dose of humor in his interactions with legislators on both sides of the aisle.
“They were very close and in contact with whatever was going on,” Mark Bakk, one of Bakk's sons said. “And with Laura (Bakk's wife) being David's assistant, not a lot happened without the other knowing about it. But I think their styles are different. My dad is much more vocal and David wasn't quite as out front.”
Each in their own way, have been extremely effective, Rep. Dave Lislegard of Aurora said.
“Senator Tomassoni and Senator Bakk had a distinct difference in their leadership style,” Lislegard said. “Force and finesse best describes this dynamic duo. Both have been extremely effective in delivering results for the people of the Iron Range. Institutional knowledge is critical in being effective down at the state capitol. Their experience and understanding of how to get things done is evident by what Senator Tomassoni and Senator Bakk have been able to accomplish together.”
It wasn't long before the men became political giants in the state.
Both helped lead major state budget and spending decisions.
And they stayed close on regional issues, teaming up to support natural resources development, construction of new schools, and secure infrastructure funding for communities lacking a significant tax base.
Yet, it's their personal relationship that stood out to others.
“They treated each other like brothers,” Kelsey Johnson, Iron Mining Association of Minnesota president said. “There's a lot of respect that both had for each other and they both understood that each other brought unique gifts whether it was Senator Bakk leading the caucus or Senator Tomassoni building relationships.”
Tomassoni and Bakk stood above the crowd in being staunch fighters for their region, Johnson said.
“There are very few relationships like siblings in the capitol,” Johnson said. “But if there was ever a family sense of people, that's the way the Iron Range delegation has been. When Tomassoni and Bakk knew there was something the region needed, they would fight vehemently for it.”
So much that the two men went their own way in 2020.
The longtime DFLers formed their own two-person independent caucus to support northeastern Minnesota 's way of life.
The carefully calculated move also gave Bakk and Tomassoni more political sway at the capitol in the politically-narrow Senate.
“Forming this new caucus is just a natural progression of aligning more with moderate than far right or left,” Bakk said at the time. “Additionally, we will not stray from the values of northern Minnesota and what our people are most passionate about – our economy and jobs that support our economic lifeline of mining and wood products. Our natural-resource based economy is critical to our region and the state.”
Tomassoni said Bakk has been a great leader, outstanding fundraiser and has a sharp memory.
“He remembers details that amaze me and he never forgets the grudges,” Tomassoni said. “He is very good at getting legislation enacted into law and is a master negotiator. And of course, we formed an independent caucus at the beginning of last session, which was a very difficult decision to make, but so far seems to be working okay.”
Throughout their political careers, observers say northeastern Minnesota was always first on their agendas.
“I've never seen anyone fight as vehemently for their region,” Johnson said. “They were in it for this region.”
Even though the two didn't always agree, Tomassoni and Bakk always remained tight, say friends.
“It's a very unique relationship between the two of them,” Gary Cerkvenik, a friend said. “I've never seen differences in position break into an argument. That's really unique. I think it's based on respect for each other's political skills and values.”
Bakk earned a reputation as being a public spokesman, Cerkvenik said.
Tomassoni, he said, became an influencer who didn't speak as much, but when he did, people listened.
“It's been a very close relationship,” Cerkvenik said. “They became very close friends. I think they respected each other's expertise.”
Laura Bakk, Tomassoni's legislative assistant for more than two decades, said Tomassoni and her husband Tom have a tight bond.
“It's a strong one,” she said of their relationship. “They work well together and have the same thoughts on mining. Just going to the independent caucus together, you have to have someone who supports you.”
The bond grew even closer as the two legislators moved into the same suite in the State Capitol, she said.
“They call it the “Bakk-assoni suite,” Laura Bakk said. “Tomassoni is on one end of the suite and Tom on the other.”
“His wife Laura has worked for me the entire time I have been in the Senate, 22 years, and what people may not know is Laura has been with me longer than she has been with Tom – lol,” Tomassoni said.
As Tomassoni and Bakk head toward retirement, replacing their experience, knowledge and passion will be a major challenge within northeastern Minnesota, according to friends and political observers.
“What we've essentially lost is 60 years of seniority,” Keith Nelson, St. Louis County commissioner said. “And you can't replace that overnight. It will take years.”
Replacing Tomassoni and Bakk with two senators as like-minded about the region – and as close as brothers – may be even more difficult.
“It's been fun to watch them strategize,” Dante Tomassoni said. “They are both tactical and emotional at the same time. They played off each other. I don't know if we're ever going to see two 30-year careers again that play off each other. It's a pretty cool dynamic and the end of an era. It may never happen again.”
