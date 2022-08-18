WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senators Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) and Tina Smith (D-MN) announced that the U.S. Department of Transportation has awarded $9.5 million in federal funding, provided through USDOT’s RAISE grant program, to help the Bois Forte Band of Chippewa construct a new transit facility. This new facility will feature a non-traditional design to parallel park buses and maximize the use of the space.

“Investments in public transit infrastructure make it easier for Minnesotans to get to school, work, and other destinations,” said Klobuchar. “This federal funding will help modernize the Bois Forte Band of Chippewa’s transit infrastructure and boost transit efficiency, ensuring residents can safely and reliably get around their community.”

