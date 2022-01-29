DULUTH, Minn. — The St. Louis County Board of Commissioners recently reappointed Mike Jugovich to a second term on the Duluth Seaway Port Authority Board of Commissioners.
According to a news release from the Port Authority, Jugovich was originally appointed to complete the remaining term of former Port Authority commissioner and current United States Congressman Pete Stauber on Jan. 8, 2019, Jugovich’s reappointment is a six-year term set to expire Dec. 31, 2027.
He serves currently as treasurer of the Port Authority board. The Chisholm resident also serves on the St. Louis County board as Seventh District commissioner.
Jugovich is a retiree of the United Steelworkers of America, Local 2705, Hibbing Taconite Company. He finished his career as an equipment and warehouse manager in the agglomerating department.
In 2000, Jugovich was elected to the Chisholm City Council, serving six years before being elected mayor. He served as mayor for a decade before his election to the St. Louis County board in 2016. He served as chair of the St. Louis County board in 2020 and 2021, and currently serves as chair of its Environment and Natural Resources Committee.
A graduate of Chisholm High School, Jugovich attended Range Technical College, Hibbing Community College, and the College of St. Scholastica. He has given back to the Iron Range region through his work in several organizations, including the Chisholm Economic Development Authority, Youth in Action, Range Association of Municipalities and Schools, Chisholm-Hibbing Airport Authority, Governor’s Workforce Development Council, and the Minnesota Assistive Technology Advisory Council.
The Duluth Seaway Port Authority is an independent public agency created by the Minnesota Legislature in 1955 to foster regional maritime and economic development and advocate for port interests. The Port Authority is governed by a seven-member board of commissioners – two appointed by the governor of Minnesota, two by the St. Louis County board and three by the Duluth City Council.
