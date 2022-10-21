EVELETH — Dr. Scott Jensen has an Rx for Iron Range mining.
“Let miners mine,” Jensen, Republican candidate for Minnesota governor said Thursday afternoon atop Leonidas Overlook in Eveleth. “Mining is not a chapter in Minnesota history. Mining is a book to be written about Minnesota's future and our sizzling economy that we're going to drive forward.”
Overlooking several Iron Range taconite plants from high atop the former iron ore waste stockpile, Jensen laid out a ten-point plan to support northeastern Minnesota miners and mining.
“I had the privilege of taking care of miners from a health care perspective when I used to moonlight at White Memorial Hospital in Aurora,” Jensen said. “I was always struck by what miners want. They want the same things my wife and I want. They want to feel free, they want to take care of their families, they want to elevate their faith, and they want to have a roof over their head.”
To secure northern Minnesota prosperity and energy independence, Jensen laid out a plan to support mining and the region as a whole.
Jensen's plan includes:
- “Unabashedly” supporting mining and energy production.
- Support the timber industry, “let loggers be loggers.”
- Expand capital investments.
- Expand job opportunities.
- Promote employment.
- Promote access to opportunities.
- Preserve Minnesota Power's Boswell Energy Center in Cohasset, a key provider of electricity to Iron Range mines.
- Support pipeline construction.
- Improve job training in area high schools.
- Promote Minnesota tourism.
An overextended irresponsible permitting and regulatory process is hampering northeastern Minnesota miners and mining companies, Jensen said.
Nineteen years and a half billion dollars of permitting and litigation on the PolyMet Mining non-ferrous project is an example of denied opportunities, he said.
“Miners and mining companies have not been allowed to do what they do well,” Jensen said. “People talk to me about to me, “Well, we have to steward the land'.” Folks, do you know who stewards the land best? The people who live here. The people who raise their children here. The people who pray and hope that their grandchildren will be raised here. That's who stewards the lands. Tim Walz may want Minnesota to be a spectator in the industry of mining. And he's wrong. Minnesota is not going to be a spectator, we're going to be a leader. And we're going to be a leader because of the northern Minnesota miners.”
Jensen added that he's supportive of union miners.
“The right-to-work is no part of our program,” Jensen said. “We are here to make certain that union miners get a chance to mine and that the world can benefit from one of the largest reserves of nickel in the world. And for those who think that we can lean on other parts of the world to produce what we can produce and allow all of a sudden places that might use child slave labor and to think that's okay, how horrifically hypocritical can that be?”
U.S. Eighth District Congressman Pete Stauber also made mining comments at the overlook.
Mining has occurred on the Iron Range for 135 years, helped win two World Wars, the region has the cleanest water anywhere in the state, and former mines have been reclaimed into beautiful recreation areas like the Redhead Mountain Bike Park in Chisholm, Stauber said.
“We have the opportunity to really have another boom for the Iron Range,” Stauber said. “We're going to expand iron ore mining. Hibbing Taconite, we need to expand. And then we're going to mine the Duluth Complex. We must mine the Duluth Complex if we expect to transition into alternative forms of energy. We have the ability to do it here with union miners, with good-paying jobs and bring the economy up to all of us here on the Iron Range.”
Iron Range mining can transform the economy if given a chance to prosper, Jensen said.
“We need to recognize that we are all in this together,” Jensen said. “Minnesota wins if mining wins. People don't realize that a good chunk of money goes to every school district in our state because of mining. We're talking about an industry that has the ability to transform Minnesota life and our economy.”
Jensen also appeared in Virginia Thursday afternoon.
