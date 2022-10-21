Gubernatorial candidate says he will stand up for miners and mining

Dr. Scott Jensen (right), candidate for Minnesota governor, said Thursday in Eveleth that he will unabashedly support Iron Range miners and mining. U.S. Eighth District Congressman Pete Stauber joined Jensen atop the Leonidas Overlook.

 LEE BLOOMQUIST

EVELETH — Dr. Scott Jensen has an Rx for Iron Range mining.

“Let miners mine,” Jensen, Republican candidate for Minnesota governor said Thursday afternoon atop Leonidas Overlook in Eveleth. “Mining is not a chapter in Minnesota history. Mining is a book to be written about Minnesota's future and our sizzling economy that we're going to drive forward.”

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments