IRON - For vintage snowmobile enthusiast Rick Reddick, northeastern Minnesota is the perfect place.
“It's like here you're in snowmobile heaven,” Reddick, who moved to the Iron Range from upstate New York about four years ago, said. “You have Polaris and Arctic Cat here and it's nice because we have the snow here where back home we didn't always have snow.”
Vintage snowmobilers are all revved up this winter.
Ample snow, affordable antique sleds, and a plethora of vintage snowmobile rides, has the sport riding high.
“There's a vintage ride every weekend, that's how big it's gone,” Larry Hauta, owner of Liquid Larry's in Kinney said.
Long gone are snowmobile manufacturers like Alouette, Boa-Ski, Chaparral, Evinrude, John Deere, Moto-Ski, Scorpion, Rupp, and hundreds of others.
But antique sled enthusiasts and supporters like Hauta are keeping the old brands and glory days of snowmobiling alive.
Liquid Larry's hosts its 19th annual vintage ride Feb. 12.
Riders and family members come from as far as Duluth and Minneapolis, Hauta said.
“It all depends on what the weather is like,” Hauta said. “Last year, with the pandemic, we had 75 sleds. The year before that we had 252. I'm hoping for about 200.”
Like other vintage snowmobilers, Reddick spends part of his winter restoring old sleds.
Reddick and brother-in-law Scott Sauter of Iron, will ride in the Feb. 12 event to Chisholm and back along with family members.
“Me, my wife (Tami), our son and two granddaughters will be riding in the Liquid Larry's ride,” Reddick said. “Just seeing those old things that are older than me and in better shape than me is fun. It's about going on the rides after you've fixed it. It's great out there seeing all the people and all the different sleds.”
Reddick's latest restoration project is a 1966 Larson Eagle equipped with a 250 cc JLO engine.
He acquired the sled from a co-worker, took it apart, got the engine running, and repainted the entire machine.
“They were only made in 66', 67', and 68',” Reddick said. “It was in great shape when I got it. It was sitting in a barn and wasn't wet or anything.”
Buying and restoring old sleds can be affordable and rewarding, Sauter, who owns 11 antique sleds said.
“Fortunately, they're still reasonable to buy,” Sauter said. “You can still buy them in pretty good condition for $600 or $700. I like restoring them, working on them and the funnest part is when you get all your friends and family together. It's a fun family activity.”
While antique sleds can often be bought cheap, finding parts can sometimes be a challenge, he said.
“For certain brands and snowmobiles it can be difficult,” Sauter, who sticks with Arctic Cat sleds said. “The 60's sleds are pretty difficult, but by the time you get into the 70's, they made a lot more of them and they're easier to find.”
The simplicity of the old two-stroke sleds makes them easier to work on and mechanical experience helps a lot, Sauter said.
“A big part of it is that you know so much more to make them reliable,” Sauter said. “Like replacing the crank seals, a new carburetor kit, new points and a condenser, and they're pretty good. I will usually bring about eight of them to Larry's and I very rarely have a problem with them.”
Reddick bought a 1978 Arctic Cat Panther in Duluth for $50 and brought it back to life.
“It was in a box,” Reddick said. “It was kind of in rough shape, so I painted it up. I call it “Ghetto Cat.” I have these plastic rats hanging off the bumper that I painted the colors of other sleds. I actually took it to the Timber's Edge ride and won the Rat Rod Division. The second one I bought for $45 in Cohasset was a '73 Arctic Cat.”
After moving to the Iron Range, Reddick says Sauter got him into the sport.
“He let me ride one of his in the Liquid Larry's ride,” Reddick said. “It was my first ride. After that, Scott said, 'Now, you have to get one of your own'.”
Since then, Reddick has bought several vintage sleds and also owns two newer snowmobiles.
“Every winter I was told by my wife, 'You're not getting any more sleds because there's no more room,” Reddick said with a laugh. “But when I found the 66', she said 'okay'.”
Hauta said Sauter also got him started in the sport and helped organize the first Liquid Larry's ride.
“I've got three that I can run in the ride and several others,” Hauta said. “I have two 69' Polaris's, a Colt and Charger and a 74' Polaris Electra. Once Scott got me into it, it just kept snowballing.”
Some upcoming vintage rides scheduled in the area are:
• Feb. 5 in International Falls.
• Feb. 12 at Liquid Larry's in Kinney.
• Feb. 12 at Hugo's Bar in Brimson.
• Feb. 19 in Jacobson.
• Feb. 19 at Eagle's Nest Resort at Fish Lake near Duluth.
• Feb. 26 at Palmer's Tavern in Hibbing.
• Feb. 26 at Timber's Edge in Eveleth.
• March 5 in Aurora.
• March 12 at Melgeorge's Elephant Lake Lodge in Orr.
• April 12 at Spirit Mountain in Duluth.
