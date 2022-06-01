Restoring electricity to homes in some central and northern parts of Minnesota could take several days as a series of storms and high winds raked across the region.
Roughly 23,000 Minnesota Power and Lake Country Power customers lost power as sustained high winds blew trees onto power lines, snapped power poles, and damaged infrastructure.
“It's been an intense May,” Amy Rutledge, Minnesota Power manager, corporate communications said. “We've seen a lot of storms and this weekend it felt like it kept coming. Our crews were out there fixing outages and then another series of storms worked their way through and they had to take shelter due to lighting.”
Minnesota Power repair crews are working 16-hour shifts to restore power, Rutledge said.
Lake County Power crews initially worked 24-hour shifts with an eight-hour break, Wade Gould, Lake Country Power area supervisor said.
Today, crews will switch to working 16 hours a day, he said.
Saturated ground, coupled with gusty winds, toppled trees onto power lines across the region.
“It's been pretty rough,” Gould said. “All of May was pretty rough. And with all the rain, the access has been horrible. It's either by foot or Bombardier. We have a truck stuck out there right now that they're rescuing.”
Several rounds of storms that battered the region Monday are continuing to cause major headaches for electric utilities and customers.
Eagle Bend, Little Falls, Clarissa, Browerville, Pequot Lake, Crosby, Ironton, Nisswa, Pine River, Verndale, and Pequot Lakes, were among hardest hit communities served by Minnesota Power.
“The community of Eagle River was hit very hard,” Rutledge said. “We found a lot of damage to our infrastructure there.”
Minnesota Power is requesting assistance from other utilities to help with repairs, Rutledge said.
Winds up to 46 miles per hour were reported Monday evening at Grand Rapids-Itasca County Airport, according to the National Weather Service in Duluth.
Winds of 29 miles per hour were reported at Eveleth-Virginia Municipal Airport and 28 miles per hour at Range Regional Airport in Hibbing, according to the weather service.
On the Iron Range, 174 Minnesota Power customers in Cherry, Clinton, and Lavell townships along with Iron Junction, were without power Tuesday afternoon.
Another 109 in Mountain Iron, Kinney, Great Scott Township and Buhl, also lost power.
Smaller outages in Minnesota Power territory were reported across other portions of the Iron Range north to International Falls.
Areas from Deer River through Cohasset and diagonally to Mountain Iron, were the hardest hit areas served by Lake Country Power, Gould said.
As of Tuesday afternoon, 3,951 Lake Country Power members in St. Louis County and 2,585 in Itasca County were without power.
Power was also out to nearly 900 members in five other counties.
“We're up to 14 broken poles now,” Gould said. “In 2021, we didn't have more than 20 for the whole year and now we have 14 already.”
Beyond broken power poles, cross arms snapped on some poles, Tami Zaun, Lake Country Power public relations coordinator said.
Gould said about 52 Lake Country Power lineman were working to restore power along with about 12-15 Lake States Tree Service personnel and another four three tree cutting personnel.
“The guys are probably spending more time cutting trees than repairing,” Gould said. “When we come back on Wednesday, my hope would be we have everything up by 11:00 at night, but with as many power poles as there is, there's bound to be some stragglers.”
A round of storms early Monday knocked out power to almost 7,000 Minnesota Power customers.
Crews restored power to about 6,000.
But another round of storms Monday afternoon and evening caused additional power losses.
As of Tuesday afternoon, about 12,000 Minnesota Power customers remained without power. Howeve, by late Tuesday afternoon, MP had restored power to more than half of its customers affected by the storms, according to Minnesota Power.
Lake Country Power initially had about 8,700 customers without power.
Crews reduced the number of customers without power to about 3,700 before another round struck, pushing the number back up to about 6,600 members.
“This is early,” Zaun said. “And we still have June, July and August.”
