It's what some on the Iron Range for months have feared.
Northshore Mining Co. in Babbitt and Silver Bay will remain idle until at least April 2023, Lourenco Goncalves, Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. chairman, president, and chief executive officer announced Friday during the company's second quarter earnings call.
With the company's increased use of scrap following the Nov. 2021 acquisition of Ferrous Processing and Trading Co., a major scrap producer, “the pellets from Northshore are not needed at this time,” Goncalves said. “Rather than benefit the shareholders of Mesabi Trust, we will keep Northshore idle.”
Cleveland-Cliffs in May idled its Peter Mitchell Mine in Babbitt and processing facilities in Silver Bay due to a reduced need for iron ore pellets and a dispute with Mesabi Trust over royalties that Cliffs pays to the trust on iron produced from the mine, the company said at the time.
Across the region it was hoped the facilities would re-start by fall.
However, Goncalves' announcement that the operation will remain down through winter, will have a major economic impact on Northshore miners, their families, communities, schools, businesses, and taxes generated by the mining operation, say local officials.
“There's going to be belt tightening and it's not going to be just Babbitt and Silver Bay,” Andrea Zupancich, Babbitt mayor said. “It's just going to be belt tightening across the Range.”
With the extended idling, Zupancich and Silver Bay Mayor Wade LeBlanc are both concerned about workers leaving the region.
“I'm worried about the workforce leaving,” Zupancich said. “You have families that have new houses and are they going to sell their house or hang on to April? We have such a good workforce and they're not just going to hang around and say, 'I'm fine with having some more time off'.”
“It's terrible,” LeBlanc said of the announcement. “I'm worried. We've had a good number of young families move to Silver Bay and you hope they don't leave.”
Frustration has mounted as a potential re-start date continues to get pushed out, Zupancich said.
At first, September was said to be the re-start date, she said.
A re-start timetable was then moved to November and now, even before November arrives, the extension until spring was announced, she said.
“They said at least until April and that definitely means it could go longer,” Zupancich said. “That concerns me.”
Fallout on workers, families, businesses, schools, and the region from the apparent royalty dispute also concerns her.
“I don't know if it's game playing,” Zupancich said. “It's at the cost of all the people in the towns across the Range.”
When the idling was first announced, Goncalves said Northshore would become a swing operation.
DR-grade pellets which had been produced at Northshore would instead be produced at Minorca Mine near Virginia, he said.
Sen. Tom Bakk of Cook called Friday's announcement “disappointing.”
Rep. Rob Ecklund, whose district includes Babbitt and Silver Bay, said the extended idling is a huge blow, but not entirely unexpected.
“It's a terrible blow to the district and the economy of northeastern Minnesota overall,” Ecklund said. “I kind of expected it myself. I think we have to wait until the scrap market balances out and scrap prices go up before we start seeing more demand for pellets.”
As the nation's steel industry moves toward more electric arc furnace steel production, scrap and higher iron content feed such as direct-reduced iron, pig iron and hot-briquetted iron, are increasingly in demand.
Traditional iron ore pellets are used to make steel in blast furnaces, a shrinking segment of steelmaking.
Ecklund, who was traveling Friday, said he immediately reached out to state officials when he heard the news.
“I alerted staff to get unemployment insurance extensions started for when there's a special session or the first of the year when session starts,” Ecklund said. “It's another reason I think we need a special session.”
A reduction in the region's iron ore pellet production will also affect community and economic development funding provided by the Minnesota Department of Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation in Eveleth, Ecklund said.
The agency is funded by taconite taxes paid by Iron Range mining companies.
Northshore Mining Co. employs about 580 including 430 hourly workers and 150 salaried employees.
About 410 were out of work under the initial idling.
Cleveland-Cliffs did not say how many would be impacted by the extended idling.
Northshore miners will continue to receive sub pay and insurance coverage based on the number of years with the company, Zupancich said.
While the cities of Babbitt and Silver Bay will take a direct impact, the extended idling will be felt across northeastern Minnesota, Rep. Dave Lislegard of Aurora said.
Northshore miners and their families live in a variety of communities including Embarrass, Aurora, Hoyt Lakes, Britt, rural Gilbert, and other areas, said Lislegard.
Unemployment benefits currently being received by the miners will expire by November, he said.
The state needs to exhaust all options to provide resources including an unemployment extension, he said.
Lislegard, a former miner who lost his job when LTV Steel Mining Co. permanently closed, called on legislators to return to the capitol for a special session.
“The news of the extended shutdown at Northshore is devastating,” Lislegard said. “As the industry transitions, the State of Minnesota has a responsibility to be there for the workers and their families. We have seen this before, and it is our job to do whatever we can to carry them through this adversity.”
Mesabi Trust on July 15 reported a 0.75 cent per unit increase to 0.84 cents per unit in its distribution to unit holders payable Aug. 20, 2022.
The increase is due to total royalty payments of $13,542.442 received April 29, 2022, from Cleveland-Cliffs, according to a Mesabi Trust press release.
The payment was higher than total royalty payments of $6,340,032 received from Cleveland-Cliffs in April 2021, according to the release.
The increase is primarily due to higher prices for iron ore products and higher volumes of iron ore products produced and shipped during the first quarter of 2022 compared to the first quarter of 2021, stated the release.
No updates on Cliffs' plans concerning Northshore operations had been received as of the July 15 release, said Mesabi Trust.
With record fuel costs, inflation, increased food prices and another potentially brutal northern Minnesota winter on the horizon, the extended idling couldn't come at a worse time, LeBlanc said.
“With winter and propane and fuel costs double what they were last year is not good,” LeBlanc said. “Some people are already laid off and now you're going to get less money again.”
