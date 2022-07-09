Igo, DeNucci pick up endorsements

WABANA TOWNSHIP, Minn. — Rep. Spencer Igo, R-Wabana Township, received the endorsement from the Minnesota Police and Peace Officers Association (MPPOA) on Wednesday to serve as the next State Representative for House District 7A. MPPOA is the largest association representing licensed peace officers in the State of Minnesota.
"It's an honor to earn the support of the Minnesota Police and Peace Officers Association," Igo said. "The men and women of law enforcement are the backbone of our communities and help provide safety and security needed for Minnesota to prosper. During my first term, I actively worked with law enforcement and their partners to make sure they have the support and resources needed to keep us safe. I look forward to continuing that work into the future as they work to keep Minnesota safe and thriving.”
Igo has been a leading advocate and voice on public safety. In his first term he has passed legislation to create working groups and standards for the state’s 911 dispatchers as well as creating a grant program to help recruit and retain new police officers in the state of Minnesota.
NASHWAUK — Ben DeNucci – candidate for State Senate District 7 – recently announced a slate of union endorsements that represent sectors ranging from construction trades to local law enforcement to teachers.
DeNucci’s most recent endorsements include: United Steelworkers District 11; Education Minnesota; Service Employees International Union Minnesota; Laborers’ International Union of North America; Minnesota AFL-CIO; North East Area Labor Council; Iron Range Labor Assembly; and International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Locals 242 & 294.
“From day one of this campaign my goal has been to build a union-powered movement,” DeNucci said. “I fundamentally believe that being pro-union is the best way to be pro-jobs, and the economic vitality of the Iron Range will always be my first priority. Expanding mining, fully funding education, and protecting organized labor is how we make an Iron Range that is livable for generations to come.”
The latest endorsements join a coalition of labor support for DeNucci’s candidacy that already includes: United Steelworkers Local 2660; Iron Range Building Trades Council; Minnesota Nurses Association; American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees Council 5; Teamsters Joint Council 32, and Plumbers and Pipefitters Local 589.
