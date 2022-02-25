Honor Flight fundraiser Saturday in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS — The next Honor Flight Northland taking veterans to Washington, D.C., won't happen until next year, but Grand Rapids VFW Ponti-Peterson Post 1720 is sponsoring an event Saturday to help fund the trip to see the memorials dedicated to World War II, Korean War and Vietnam War veterans and the Women's War Memorial.
The next flight from the Duluth airport will be Saturday, May 13, 2023.
This Saturday's event will be from 1 to 5 p.m. at the Grand Rapids VFW post home, 1212 NW 4th St., phone 218-326-9937. The event will feature a live auction conducted by Ken Hurlbut, raffles, dinner (free-will donation) and live music by North of the River Band.
All proceeds will go to the Honor Flight Northland Network.
The Honor Flight Network was co-founded in 2005 by Earl Morse, a retired Air Force captain, and Jeff Miller, a small business owner in Hendersonville, N.C., and son of a World War II veteran.
Morse worked in a Department of Veterans Affairs clinic in Springfield, Ohio, where he saw many patients who were World War II veterans. After the National World War II Memorial in Washington was completed in 2004, he asked his veteran patients if they were going to see it, and most said yes. But months later they had not gone to Washington.
Morse offered to fly with two veterans to Washington to see the memorial and then pitched his idea to private pilots at a local Air Force base, proposing that the pilots would pay for the flights for the veterans to Washington and personally escort them around the city. Eleven volunteered, and the network was formed; by 2005, a board was formed, funds were raised and volunteers had joined.
The first honor flight took place in May 2005, when six small planes flew 12 veterans to Washington, D.C. Later that year Miller had a similar idea but on a larger scale.
In 2006 HonorAir flew more than 300 World War II veterans from the Asheville Regional Airport to Washington D.C., free of charge.
HonorAir provided everything: a medical doctor and several EMTs, guardians who would attend to the needs of three to four veterans each and tour buses.
It costs approximately $600 to send each veteran to Washington at no cost to them. The Honor Flight Northland website reads, "Our top priority is our nation's most senior heroes. World War II veterans waited patiently for over 60 years for a memorial that recognizes their service and accomplishments. The World War II Memorial also recognizes the ultimate sacrifices of their friends who never made it home. Trips are simply not possible without public support. Prior to Honor Flight Network, our veterans had given up all hope of ever seeing the World War II Memorial. Now they have hope… but time is not on our side. The time to act is NOW!"
Honor Flight Northland is a Minnesota nonprofit corporation 501(c)(3) public charity (federal tax ID 26-1211672). All donations are 100% tax-deductible and every dollar is used to support Honor Flight Northland. Honor Flight Northland accepts donations by mail or online. Address is Honor Flight Northland, 4535 Airport Approach Road, Duluth, MN 55811 or P.O. Box 7229, Duluth, MN 55807. Phone is 218-409-6110 and email is info@honorflightnorthland.org
Also on the website is a commentary about the death of Senator Bob Dole, an ardent supporter of the Honor Flight.
"The loss of Senator Bob Dole is felt by our hubs, volunteers, and veterans across the country. The Honor Flight Network rose to new heights with Senator Dole’s continual support and efforts to honor his fellow WWII veterans, and all veterans who have served and are currently serving. Senator Robert Joseph Dole was a leader and longtime supporter of the Honor Flight Network. He and his wife, Elizabeth Dole, spent every Saturday possible during the Honor Flight flying season at the entrance of the WWII Memorial. They would greet veterans and guardians, taking countless photos enhancing our honored veterans’ Honor Flight visit to our nation’s capital.
"Not only was Senator Dole a supporter of our veterans, but he also played an important role in raising donations for the building of the WWII Memorial on the Washington Mall. Professionally and personally, Senator Dole was always thinking of others and prioritizing the needs of others before himself. He will be missed."
