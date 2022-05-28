Abby Mellesmoen's backyard garden is going to be bursting with fresh-grown food this summer.
“I'm planting corn, potatoes, onions, green beans, carrots, peas, cabbage, cauliflower, and cucumbers,” Mellesmoen, of Grand Rapids said. “It's always something I wanted to do when I had my own place. It's nice going out and picking your own vegetables. It tastes so much better than what you buy in the store.”
Mellesmoen isn't alone.
Increasing numbers of people are getting into growing their own food to enjoy the healthy, home grown taste and save money as food prices skyrocket, Troy Salzer, University of Minnesota Extension educator said.
Food-at-home prices are projected to rise by 5.0 to 6.0 percent in 2022, according to the U..S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Economic Research Service.
Food-away-from home prices such as at restaurants are expected to increase 5.5 to 6.5 percent for the year, according to the USDA.
What it all means is more people are digging in at home to grow their own food.
“We have had a very, very large influx of folks in all aspects of this,” Salzer said. “It started with COVID-19 with more people staying at home and doing home projects. Now, we are seeing more people raising their own food at home as a cost savings means.”
The growth in home gardening is a combination of people wanting to eat high-quality food and save on groceries at the store, Salzer said.
“I do think it's a combination of both,” Salzer said. “But we have seen an increase due to inflationary components at the grocery store. I do hope people will consider it an option to produce more high-quality food along with the carbon-saving component of it when you can just walk out the door, grow it, and pick it.”
At Cherry Greenhouse locations in Iron and Chisholm, owner Jon Sikkila says there's been a definite upswing in vegetable gardening.
“We have a lot of people coming in who say they haven't had a garden or who haven't gardened in years,” Sikkila said. “I would say most of the time what I've heard them say is, 'I want to produce food that doesn't have chemicals on it or hasn't come from warehouses in three states'. It doesn't seem as much to be the cost of food. There's definitely an economic standpoint, but it seems more to be safe produce.”
Growing food successfully in northeastern Minnesota takes planning, and education, Salzer said.
The short growing season, coupled with different soils, requires some research, he said.
“I really encourage people to think about specific types of crops,” Salzer said. “We tend to have heavier soils in much of the county, but not in all parts. Variety selection is important. You can also reduce insect risk by diversification.”
Crops like sweet corn are high risk during cold summers, but tomatoes, herbs and peppers are good crop investments because of their high cost at the store, Salzer said.
Salzer also recommends adding compost.
“Compost or creating your own is very good in adding organic matter to hold in moisture and release nutrients,” Salzer said. “You also need good sun for eight to ten hours a day for vegetables and access to water. Some areas require fencing for rabbits and deer and such.”
Ed Nelson, Hibbing Farmers Market president, said the popularity of farmers markets and home grown food, is on the rise.
“The idea that you can grow your own or purchase home grown food locally is trending,” Nelson said. “We're seeing more people doing that.”
Several new vendors will be at the market this summer, Nelson said.
The market grounds will be paved, a pavilion will be built, and a youth reading program is being added along with educational opportunities, baked goods, crafts, and musical entertainment, he said.
Growing your own food is also a way to get away from life's stresses, Nelson said.
“One of the things we are going to project is that with all the things going on, you can go out and check your zucchini,” Nelson said.
At Virginia Market Square, the Virginia area farmers market, most customers want to know the quality of what they're buying and where it comes from, Marlise Riffel, Virginia Market Square manager said.
Increasingly, people are turning to local sources of vegetables, chicken, pork, and beef, Riffel said.
“The people I see are coming to Virginia Market Square because they want to know who grew their food,” Riffel said. “They ask questions like, 'Did you use any pesticides?' It seems to me the people who come to the farmers market want to know the farmers and how it was raised. They talk to the vendors so they know where their farm is and they build relationships with the farmers.”
For Mellesmoen, who grew up in Embarrass and teaches in Virginia, a family history of gardening is helping her get started.
“My mom always had a garden,” Mellesmoen said. “My mom planted squash and she always made me help out. Even though I didn't want to, it taught me a lot of skills.”
Mellesmoen as a youth also participated in 4-H, where she learned gardening techniques.
“I grew up doing 4-H from kindergarten through my 12th grade year,” Mellesmoen said. “I also helped with 4-H after college and helped kids with a garden at Olcott Park (in Virginia.)”
Still, Mellesmoen is a bit uneasy about her first venture into growing her own food.
“I'm a little nervous,” Mellesmoen said. “When I first started this, I didn't realize what I'm getting into. Luckily, I have the summer off, so this can be my main focus.”
Publications that provide growing tips are available by calling University of Minnesota Extension at 218-749-7120, Salzer said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.