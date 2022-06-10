Hodnik Family Forest starts to take root

HOYT LAKES — Al Hodnik has deep Iron Range roots.
Those roots are now going to grow for centuries.
The Hodnik Family Forest, a roughly 1,000-acre parcel between Aurora and Hoyt Lakes, began to take shape Thursday with the planting of about 700 white pine seedlings.
“Of all the gifts that have been bestowed on me in the last year and half by the company, this is the one that is the most profound and will have the most enduring impact over the long haul,” Hodnik, retired ALLETE, Inc., chief executive officer said during a dedication ceremony. “For the generations coming after us, they will enjoy this very much.”
Minnesota Power last June donated the 1,000 acres to the Rajala Woods Foundation, which named the land the “Hodnik Family Forest,” setting aside the land for conservation purposes.
Hodnik, born in Virginia, is an Aurora native.
He worked at Minnesota Power's Laskin Energy Center in Hoyt Lakes and at its Boswell Energy Center in Cohasset, becoming manager of the generation facilities.
He later served as Aurora mayor and as president, chief executive officer and chairman of the board of ALLETE, the parent company of Minnesota Power.
About two dozen people including Minnesota Power and Rajala Woods Foundation officials, area legislators, economic development representatives, and Hodnik family friends gathered at the land near Whitewater Reservoir for the ceremony and seedling planting.
John Rajala, Rajala Woods Foundation vice chair, said the Hodnik Family Forest is a restoration of a northern Minnesota forest.
The forest will be climate resistant, Rajala said.
Climate resistant forests are managed in response to climate change.
“To me, more and more in my job, it's what did this forest look like before we started to have drastic European impacts on it,” Rajala said. “This forest has been reorganizing itself since the last glaciation roughly 10,000 years, plus or minus. There's a lot in the forest that tells us what it wants to be.”
White pine restoration is a goal of the Hodnik Family Forest and Rajala Woods Foundation, Rajala said.
Rep. Dave Lislegard of Aurora said the enormity of the Hodnik Family Forest matches the enormity of the Hodnik family's contribution to the Iron Range.
For decades, Hodnik and his family, including his late sister Margaret, Minnesota Power vice president of regulatory and legislative affairs, were deeply involved in community and economic development and the region's people, Lislegard said.
“When we talk about the typical dedication for people who have an impact, you're talking about roads, bridges, statues, and buildings, and things like that,” Lislegard said. “But for this dedication of 1,200 acres of a living, breathing, piece of land, it truly is about growth and development, not only in a forest, but in people.”
Hodnik invested himself into Lislegard after Lislegard lost his job at LTV Mining Co., Lislegard said.
“They have made our region , our community and our families better because they are in our lives,” Lislegard said. “This will be a legacy that will live on long after we are gone.”
Bethany Owen, ALLETE, Inc. chief executive officer, said the forest fits with the company's sustainability actions and commitment to the climate and communities.
ALLETE is proud to donate the land to the Rajala Woods Foundation and to the Hodnik family, Owen said.
“When I think about this gift to the Rajala Woods Foundation to honor the Hodnik family, it's really just that,” Owen said. “It's an honor to be able to give this gift to the Iron Range communities that have been so important to our company and so important to all us, and to the climate. This land is going to be conserved and conserved in a really important way.”
Kurt Anderson, Rajala Woods Foundation chair, said the foundation has a goal to plant three million trees.
Minnesota Power has already helped the foundation plant two million trees, he said.
Other partners such as the Minnesota Department of Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation, Minnesota Department of Natural Resources and Nature Conservancy, have also supported tree planting, Anderson said.
“This gift today is going to open the door for us to do thousands and millions of trees,” Anderson said. “This is going make this incredible property even more incredible and make the forest as spectacular as the family it's named after.”
Hodnik said he remembers his father Ralph digging up trees from nearby woods and planting them at the family home.
At Thursday's unveiling of a “Hodnik Family Forest” sign, Hodnik placed a photograph of his father on a rock below the sign.
“He's the one who got us involved in Minnesota Power in the first place, learned the company's values and brought it home to us,” Hodnik said. “I wish my sister Margaret had lived long enough to see this. My mother always went out and bought cultured trees from the tree producers and she brought them home and forced my father planted them and they all died. What my father would do would come out here somewhere, dig up a tree, bring it home, stick it in the yard and of course it would grow prolifically.”
White pines and other trees in the Hodnik Family Forest will be managed and harvested just as the late Jack Rajala, chief executive officer of Rajala Companies, a friend of Hodnik's, would have wanted in order to properly manage a forest, Hodnik said.
“We know for sure that we will not be around to see these trees,” Hodnik said. “But for generations coming after this, they will enjoy this very, very much.”
