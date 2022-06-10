 Skip to main content
Hibbing man sentenced to 66 months in prison for sexually assaulting a minor

ST. PAUL — A Hibbing man was sentenced to 66 months in prison, followed by 15 years of supervised release, for sexually assaulting a minor, U.S. Attorney Andrew M. Luger announced Wednesday.

According to court documents, on June 22, 2019, on the Bois Forte Indian Reservation, Devon Michael Johnson, 26, sexually assaulted a minor after getting her intoxicated.

Johnson was sentenced on Monday in U.S. District Court before Senior Judge Donovan W. Frank. On March 31, 2021, Johnson pleaded guilty to one count of sexual abuse of a minor.

This case was the result of investigations conducted by the FBI and the Bureau of Indian Affairs Police.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Laura M. Provinzino and former Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Gina Allery prosecuted the case.

