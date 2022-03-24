HERMANTOWN — Grant Hauschild hopes to bring a moderate perspective to St. Paul, with a focus on the “bread and butter” issues important to northern Minnesotans.
The Hermantown City Councilor, who announced his candidacy for Minnesota State Senate District 3 Wednesday at an event at the Iron Workers Union Hall in Hermantown, will run as a Democrat.
“I'm sick of the extreme positions being shouted by both sides of the aisle that are distracting us from the real bread and butter issues facing our communities. I think we need a Senator that will be no-nonsense and focused squarely on bringing money north for the critical investments we need for our communities,” Hauschild told the Mesabi Tribune Wednesday morning before his press conference. “I believe I can be that candidate because I'm a moderate DFLer who believes we're better off when we have each other's back.”
His announcement follows one by Babbitt Mayor Andrea Zupancich, who made her intentions to seek the seat held by longtime legislator Tom Bakk (I-Cook) known on Monday. She is running as a Republican.
Bakk announced his retirement last week.
“I was not contemplating running for the State Senate until after Senator Bakk made his decision. I've contemplated how I might be an effective legislator given my experience of working in the U.S. Senate, in Rural Development, and from my time working on seeking state investments while on city council,” Hauschild said. “However, once the seat official came open, I decided I would throw my hat in the ring because I think I bring the kind of skill set that can break through the mold and just deliver for our communities.”
Senate District 3 is the largest Senate District in Minnesota. It includes all of Cook, Lake, and Koochiching Counties, northern Itasca County, and portions of St. Louis County, including its northernmost and easternmost reaches, along with rural communities north and west of Duluth.
In addition to serving as a city councilor, Hauschild works as the Executive Director for the Essentia Health Foundation. In that capacity, he oversees charitable funding for patients who can’t afford the care they need, helps purchase medical equipment to improve care in rural northern Minnesota, and most recently opened the Ronald McDonald House Northland that supports families with sick kids across the Arrowhead region and beyond.
“Given the type of work I do, my goal is to make my job less necessary. No family should have to depend on fundraising to get the care they deserve in order to avoid financial hardship. We need more funding for our rural critical access hospitals to stay open, bonuses and better pay for frontline healthcare staff to address our workforce shortage, and to bring down the costs of healthcare,” he said in a news release announcing his candidacy.
Beyond healthcare and securing state funding for the Northland, his campaign said via news release that he plans to prioritize several issues to improve the lives of citizens in northeastern Minnesota, including:
• Investing in job growth opportunities that diversify the Northland economy and address the severe workforce shortages we face
• Keeping the regional economy connected by securing federal and state funding for our roads, bridges, rail, and shipping infrastructure so we can continue competing across the global stage
• Protecting Minnesota’s outdoor heritage of hunting, recreation, and the forestry, tourism & mining industries that keep our economy strong
• Advocating for our kids by protecting K-12 education, paying our teachers the wages they deserve and investing in important technologies like broadband internet in every corner of northeastern Minnesota
• Keeping our communities safe by utilizing the state’s surplus to better support public safety and our police.
In regard to mining — an industry in northern Minnesota that Bakk has championed and promoted throughout his time in office — Hauschild said he “supports mining and a strong regulatory process.”
“Having grown up in both Minnesota and North Dakota, I know how a 'wild west' mentality like energy exploration in the Bakken oil fields doesn't work. That's why I'm proud to live in Minnesota where we have a strong environmental process that allows mining to be evaluated in an objective and scientific manner,” Hauschild said. “It's critical we protect our environment and water. Politics should not drive the decisions on whether a certain project can or can't meet standards — the thorough review of specific plans by our professional state regulators should.”
He added that in “addition to making sure our air, water, and environment remains clean, it's also critical that we have clear regulatory processes, timelines, and transparency for any industry interested in investing and creating jobs in Minnesota. We must be a state that can do both — protect our environment for generations to come and encourage new economic development.”
According to his news release, Hauschild grew up in Fargo, N.D. and met his wife Grace at the University of North Dakota where he received his bachelor’s in political science. Before settling back in Minnesota, they lived in Washington, D.C. where Grant worked in Rural Development at the U.S. Department of Agriculture. He later went to work for U.S. Senator Heidi Heitkamp as a Legislative Aide on labor policy and eventually as her Political Director. He earned his master’s degree in public policy from George Washington University. Grant and Grace reside in Hermantown with their son, Henry, and daughter, Isla.
“During my time on City Council, I’ve focused my efforts on the legislative process to help bring state investments to our community. Senator Bakk has played a key role in that effort, and I want to thank him for his service in delivering for our region. As a Senator, I will also work in a no-nonsense way to bring money north for the important investments we need in our communities,” Hauschild said in the release.
