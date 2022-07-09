Help available for domestic abuse victims

HIBBING — Agencies on the Range and beyond are committed to putting an end to domestic violence.
“Domestic violence is the willful intimidation, physical assault, battery, sexual assault, and/or other abusive behavior as part of a systemic pattern of power and control perpetrated by one intimate partner against another,” as described in information from the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence. “It includes physical violence, sexual violence, threats, and emotional abuse. The frequency and severity of domestic violence can vary dramatically.”
Mandie Aalto, Executive Director for Advocates for Family Peace, said the topic often makes people uncomfortable. Advocates for Family Peace is a non-profit organization with a mission of improving lives by ending intimate partner violence, with offices in Virginia and Grand Rapids.
“It occurs behind closed doors and in the most intimate part of people’s lives,” Aalto said. “If you’ve experienced violence or you’ve used it against someone, it’s hard to talk about.”
Aalto said she tells people to trust their instincts.
“If you feel something is wrong, it probably is,” she said. “If you feel your life is in danger, it’s probably in danger.”
Victims of domestic violence often turn off warning mechanisms in order to survive, and that can be dangerous, Aalto added.
In 2020 at least 30 Minnesotans were killed due to violence from a current or former intimate partner, according to information found on the Violence Free Minnesota website.
Although that number is higher than in 2019, it’s noted on the website that one year’s data does not indicate a trend, and that the number of homicides in the state can fluctuate and vary significantly from year to year.
Violence Free Minnesota examines data from four key lethality factors: the victim’s attempts to leave the abuser; previous threats to kill the victim; abuser’s access to firearms; and abuser’s history of violence, it states.
Melissa Scaia is the Director of Training and a co-facilitator of the anti-violence programs at the Pathways to Family Peace in Hibbing, Pathways to Family Peace is a non-violence program for domestic violence offenders to work to end their use of violent and abusive behaviors, according to its website.
Scaia said a tool called the Power and Control Wheel, a graphic that helps identify patterns of tactics and abuse, can be helpful to identify abusive behaviors. The wheel was created in Duluth and has been translated to 31 different languages around the world, Scaia noted.
“It gives a representation that victims find helpful when they see it,” Scaia said.
Using economic abuse, using coercion and threats, using intimidation, using emotional abuse, using isolation, minimizing, denying and blaming, using male privilege, and using children to control the victim are all examples of pattern behaviors and tactics contained on the Power and Control Wheel, which can be found online at the National Domestic Abuse hotline at thehotline.org.
Aalto said she recommends each person experiencing domestic violence find someone safe they can talk to – agencies that provide free confidential services, a pastor, a friend, mentor or family member — someone you can trust to know what’s happening.
“I think oftentimes, it’s challenging in our smaller communities, because everybody knows everybody and it takes a lot of courage to speak up about what’s happening,” Aalto said. “Sometimes people are ostracized — safety looks different for everybody.”
Scaia said along with court ordered services, Pathways to Family Peace is currently seeing a number of men who voluntarily seek help.
Aalto said people often question why a victim of domestic abuse doesn’t simply leave, rather than asking why the abuser continues to abuse.
“If you put everything in a car and start your life over, could you do it?” Aalto asked, adding this is a question domestic violence survivors face all the time.
There are often challenges and barriers that can make it difficult for people to leave an abusive relationship, including challenges such as finding childcare, the job market, children attending school, and even finding a place to go if they were to leave.
Fear of retaliation from their abuser also plays a role when a victim is considering leaving.
“Sometimes that choice of safety can be a difficult choice — there’s danger if I stay and danger if I go,” Aalto said.
Aalto said it’s important for people to know help is available, and to let them know at the end of the day even though there’s multiple challenges there’s opportunity for life to get better and find healing.
“It can look bleak and dark when you’re living in that kind of violence,” she said.
Advocates for Family Peace crisis assistance is available 24/7 at 1-800-909-8336. More information is also available on its website at stopdomesticabuse.org.
More information on Pathways to Family Peace is available at pathwaystofamilypeace.org.
Emergency shelter is available statewide by calling Day One at 1-866-385-2699.
Referrals are also available by calling the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 (SAFE), or by email at www.ndvh.org.
