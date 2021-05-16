Governor Walz kicks off Fishing Opener in Otter Tail County

Gov. Walz poses for a photo with his host for the day, Eric Koep on Ottertail Lake on opening weekend fishing in Minnesota. The opener is a time-honored tradition for Minnesota governors since 1948.

 Photo courtesy of Gov. Tim Walz and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanningan

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Minnesota Governor Tim Walz kicked off the Minnesota fishing opener today in Otter Tail County by casting a line this morning on Otter Tail Lake.

“It was a beautiful morning here in Otter Tail County to get out on the water for the fishing opener,” said Governor Walz. “Fishing brings Minnesotans together, it brings tourism to our communities, and it puts a spotlight on the outdoor opportunities Minnesota has to offer. I’m grateful to our Otter Tail County hosts, especially my guide and lifelong fisherman, Eric Koep, for putting together an incredible event that officially kicked off summer in Minnesota.”

Eric Koep, the Governor’s fishing host this year, serves as superintendent for Bertha-Hewitt High School and enjoys sharing his fondness for fishing with students on the local Heart O Lakes High School Fishing League. Eric has lived in Otter Tail County his entire life and spends most of his time in the great outdoors with his wife and two active young boys.

The Governor’s Fishing Opener is a time-honored tradition that has been held by Democratic, Republican, and Independent governors since 1948.

