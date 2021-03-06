ST. PAUL, Minn. — Gov. Tim Walz will go on the road to Mankato for his latest State of the State speech to be delivered in a couple of weeks.
For the second consecutive year, Walz won’t make the address in the state House chamber. That’s due in large part to the pandemic and restrictions on large gatherings.
Instead he’ll go to a classroom in Mankato to deliver the speech on the evening of March 21, two weeks from this Sunday. It’s at the high school where he taught before entering politics.
“Over the past year, Minnesotans have made extraordinary sacrifices to save lives and change the course of this pandemic,” Walz said in a written statement. “I look forward to the opportunity to speak directly to Minnesotans and young people across the state as we look toward brighter days ahead.”
It will be carried live on MPR News.
Last year, Walz spoke from the governor’s residence just as the COVID-19 crisis was causing fear and major societal disruptions.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.