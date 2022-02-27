Funding available for emergency food and shelter STAFF REPORT Feb 27, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Federal funds are available through the Department of Homeland Security (DHS)/Federal Emergency Management Agency under the Emergency Food and Shelter National Board Program.St. Louis County has received nearly $500,000 in funding over the last five years and has beenselected to receive $62,001 for Phase 39 and $191,631 for Phase ARPA-R (American RescuePlan Act).The Local Board is responsible for recommending agencies to receive these funds tohelp expand the capacity of food and shelter programs in high-need areas around the country.The priority is to fund food and shelter.Applications must be made for each individual Phase.Under the terms of the grant from the National Board, local agencies chosen to receive fundsmust: 1) be private voluntary non-profits or units of government, 2) be eligible to receive federalfunds, 3) have an accounting system, 4) practice non-discrimination, 5) have demonstrated thecapability to deliver emergency food and/or shelter programs, and 6) if they are a privatevoluntary organization, they must have a voluntary board.Qualifying agencies are urged to apply.Those interested in applying for Emergency Food and Shelter Program funds can submit an individual letter of interest for each Phase stating total requested and how funds will be used to:St. Louis County EFSP Local Board2002 London Rd Ste 99Duluth, MN 55812Applications/letters of request for both Phases must be received by noon on Thursday, March10.For questions regarding the application process contact Corey Cusick: 218-726-4775 or atccusick@hlunitedway.org. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Food Institutes Politics Local Board Department Of Homeland Security St. Louis County Program Federal Emergency Management Agency Federal Funds Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now James ‘Jim’ ‘Brush’ William Bradach Erick Lee Schmidt James ‘Jim’ Bradach James M. Perpich John W. Koski Latest e-Edition Mesabi Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today! Manage your lists Latest MINE e-Edition MINE 27 To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
