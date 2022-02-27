Federal funds are available through the Department of Homeland Security (DHS)/Federal Emergency Management Agency under the Emergency Food and Shelter National Board Program.

St. Louis County has received nearly $500,000 in funding over the last five years and has been

selected to receive $62,001 for Phase 39 and $191,631 for Phase ARPA-R (American Rescue

Plan Act).

The Local Board is responsible for recommending agencies to receive these funds to

help expand the capacity of food and shelter programs in high-need areas around the country.

The priority is to fund food and shelter.

Applications must be made for each individual Phase.

Under the terms of the grant from the National Board, local agencies chosen to receive funds

must: 1) be private voluntary non-profits or units of government, 2) be eligible to receive federal

funds, 3) have an accounting system, 4) practice non-discrimination, 5) have demonstrated the

capability to deliver emergency food and/or shelter programs, and 6) if they are a private

voluntary organization, they must have a voluntary board.

Qualifying agencies are urged to apply.

Those interested in applying for Emergency Food and Shelter Program funds can submit an individual letter of interest for each Phase stating total requested and how funds will be used to:

St. Louis County EFSP Local Board

2002 London Rd Ste 99

Duluth, MN 55812

Applications/letters of request for both Phases must be received by noon on Thursday, March

10.

For questions regarding the application process contact Corey Cusick: 218-726-4775 or at

ccusick@hlunitedway.org.

