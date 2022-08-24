Shaye Moris has never seen feeding the hungry so challenging.
Rapidly rising demand at northland food shelves, coupled with food supply chain issues, has food shelves in a crunch.
“I've been here 25 years and I've never seen such a shortage, Moris, Second Harvest Northern Lakes Food Bank executive director said. “I would say region wide overall we're seeing a 28 percent increase in the number of people, so that's a significant impact. And we're still seeing a pretty fair amount of disruption in the nation's supply chain and workforce. There's not a lot of surplus in food supply.”
Increased food demand along with supply issues are being felt on the Iron Range.
“We're in record territory for the summer,” Karl Oberstar Jr., Quad City Food Shelf director said. “We've been increasing and seen it ticking and ticking up.”
The number of people utilizing the Quad City Food Shelf doubled from about 900 in June 2021 to about 1,800 in June 2022, according to Oberstar.
Over the same period, the amount of pounds distributed went from 25,000 pounds last June to 50,000 pounds this June, he said.
Rising grocery prices and gasoline prices that continue to remain high are forcing an increasing number of households to turn to the Quad City Food Shelf for help, Oberstar said.
“We've got a lot of new people,” Oberstar said. “I'm getting about 24 families from outside the Quad Cities where we used to have like seven. It's people from Hibbing, Ely, Babbitt and other areas.”
Oberstar says the food shelf hasn't done a poll, but he's heard directly from those who use the food shelf as to the reasons for their need.
“It's got to do with the economy,” Oberstar said. “There's no doubt about it. I hear people saying that things cost so much money, between needing gas in the car to go to work and the food prices being so high, a lot of people are struggling to make decisions.”
The Consumer Price Index (CPI) for all at-home food prices was 10.4 percent higher in June 2022 compared to June 2021, according to the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA).
For 2022, the CPI for all at-home food prices is expected to rise between 10 and 11 percent, said the USDA.
In 2023, the CPI for all at-home food prices are projected to rise another two to three percent, according to the USDA.
What it means is that consumers are likely to continue to see higher food prices.
In Hibbing, food shelf usage is also up sharply, Audra Preble, Hibbing Salvation Army case worker said.
“We have surpassed our 2021 numbers for the entire year and it's only August,” Preble said. “We have served more households so far in 2022 than we did all of 2021.”
Preble says she heard from users that gas and food prices are causing them to seek out food assistance at the food shelf.
However, a change in the way food shelf services are offered at the Salvation Army, may also be a factor behind increased usage, Preble said.
“A lot of people are talking about gas prices,” Preble said. “With gas prices and grocery prices and school starting soon, there's a lot of demand. But we also opened a new shopping option where people can come in and make their own choice of food. It's the same food and the same amount of food, but they can choose. It kind of offers more dignity.”
Prices for gasoline of all types was up 44 percent in July year-over year, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Electricity was up 15.2 percent, utility gas 30.5 percent, apparel 5.1 percent, medical care 5.1 percent, and airline fares 27.7 percent.
As a result, real wages are down three percent.
The Hibbing Salvation Army has also been experiencing high demand for help with utilities and rent, Preble said.
“I get at least five calls a week for utility funding and also for rent,” Preble said. “We've been out of funding since March. We will get more funding in October. Most of the calls we get are usually in January when AEOA (Arrowhead Economic Opportunity Agency) funding runs out.”
The Hibbing Salvation Army is also seeing increased need in its program offering school supplies.
“We served 100 kids last year with school supplies and we're now up to 270,” Preble said.
The Second Harvest Northern Lakes Food Bank in Duluth distributes food to 40 food shelves in northeastern Minnesota and northwestern Wisconsin.
Last year, 12,127 people were served, Moris said.
This year, 15,509 are being served, Moris said.
“Now that some government support has gone away, people are feeling that along with inflation,” Moris said.
At the Quad City Food Shelf, Oberstar said the supply of food has generally been good, but supply chain issues are impacting the availability of some products.
“We couldn't get cereal all summer,” Oberstar said. “We had to go to Super One and Menards to buy some. And we haven't been able to get eggs.”
As increasing numbers of people are turning to the food shelf for help, cash donations are welcome and needed, he said.
“One dollar buys seven dollars worth of food,” Oberstar said. “We rely on donations big and small as our funding source. If people have the means to donate, donate at a time like now.”
