Federal lawmakers to visit local mines

Photographs and video of northeastern Minnesota mines are one thing.
Seeing the mammoth mines in person is another.
With mineral development at the forefront of clean energy discussions across the nation, Rep. Pete Stauber is bringing other federal lawmakers to northeastern Minnesota for an up-close look.
Stauber said Wednesday in a conference call with media that members of the Western Congressional Caucus next month will tour existing and proposed northeastern Minnesota mining operations.
“It will be a great educational opportunity to see the actual facilities and talk to the people at PolyMet and Twin Metals,” Stauber, Minnesota Eighth District Congressman said. “I want the members of the caucus to be extremely educated so that they can support critical mining in Minnesota.”
The caucus consists of 70 federal lawmakers.
Currently, all members of the caucus are Republicans.
Details aren't yet finalized on how many caucus members will visit northeastern Minnesota and the itinerary.
However, Stauber said lawmakers will visit Iron Range taconite mines, proposed non-ferrous projects, and get a look at communities.
“We will show them the Iron Range mines, the potential for copper-nickel and show a bright light on northeastern Minnesota,” Stauber said. “The goal is to make sure that Western Caucus members value the work done in northeastern Minnesota and the opportunities we have to mine these critical minerals.”
Northeastern Minnesota's Duluth Complex holds one of the world's largest reserves of critical minerals such as copper, nickel, cobalt, platinum, and palladium.
The roughly eight billion ton complex holds 95 percent of America's nickel reserves, 34 percent of the nation's copper reserves, 88 percent of cobalt reserves, 51 percent of platinum and 48 percent of palladium reserves.
However, the complex remains untapped as the PolyMet Mining Corp. project has been tied up in litigation and the proposed Twin Metals Minnesota project near Ely impacted by federal land use actions.
PolyMet has been working to develop its mine for 19 years and Twin Metals Minnesota nine years, Stauber said.
Twin Metals Minnesota ran into a hurdle in October when the Bureau of Land Management moved to withdraw 225,378 acres in the Rainy River watershed near the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness from new mineral leasing.
The action could lead to a 20-year moratorium on mining in the area.
Natural Resources Ranking Member Rep. Bruce Westerman of Arkansas and Western Caucus Chair Rep. Dan Newhouse of Washington joined Stauber Wednesday in saying America needs to develop its own critical minerals rather than rely on countries that use child labor to mine minerals and have less stringent environmental regulations.
Newhouse calls the topic “absolutely critical.”
“It's not just about Minnesota,” Newhouse said. “It's truly about the entire country. If we're serious about clean energy, and I think we are, we have to develop these resources. This can be done with the most rigorous labor and environmental protections.”
Stauber called it a “great irony,” that as President Biden presses for more electric vehicles and clean energy development, Biden has also “changed his mind and wants to source these minerals from foreign and hostile nations.”
President Biden's mineral policy will make America more reliant on foreign nations, he said.
“It does not make sense to want to go all-electric and with other sources of energy, but yet you stop domestic mining of that,” Stauber said. “You need to source those (minerals) domestically, because if you don't other nations will control it.”
Stauber and other Republican lawmakers today host a forum titled “Minnesota Mining and American Potential: An Opportunity for a Brighter and More Secure Future.”
The forum is aimed at outlining the benefits of mineral development in northern Minnesota.
St. Louis County Commissioner Mike Jugovich; Jason George, International Union of Operating Engineers Local 49 business manager and financial secretary; Brian Hanson, Jobs for Minnesotans chair; and Julie Padilla, Twin Metals Minnesota chief regulatory officer, will testify.
The forum is being streamed live on the Natural Resource Committee's YouTube channel at 9 a.m. CST.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.