Endless possibilities through free comic strip kits

IRON RANGE — If your food came to life, there’s no telling what it could do. You might end up with, say, an impatient ice cream cone that takes off on adventures across the country.
The plants and objects around you might also have personalities — if you use your imagination, that is. There could be a wise, old dandelion, for instance, who shares witty insight; or, perhaps, a mischievous snowman, notoriously engaging in wintertime capers.
The possibilities are endless when it comes to creating a comic strip. It’s a chance to be inventive and whimsical — one that’s just as fun for kids as for adults seeking a creative outlet.
That’s exactly the point of free make-and-take comic strip kits available until the end of the month at Arrowhead Library System libraries across the Iron Range and region and at ALS outreach locations.
Since comic strips can be enjoyed by all ages, the kits can be too and are aimed at kids in third grade up to adults. Younger children can also participate with assistance.
The kits, which include directions and pages with blank comic templates for drawing characters, along with a felt-tip pen, were created by noted Minnesota cartoonist, illustrator, and author, Chris Monroe.
The Duluth native is best known for her comic strip, “Violet Days,” which went to print in 1996, appearing in the StarTribune, of the Twin Cities, and the Duluth News Tribune. In a 2011 profile, the StarTribune compared the comic strip to “Rocky & Bullwinkle” cartoons, which made children laugh, but made adults laugh harder.
Monroe has also authored seven children’s picture books, and illustrated picture books by authors Kevin Kling, Jane Yolen, and Janice Levy.
The comic strip kits encourage participants to dream up wacky, imaginative characters, including humans, animals, random objects and food that is alive. They also show examples of various types of cartoon hands, feet, eyes, ears, and bodies.
The kits then provide prompts on how to write a comic plot using those characters, such as by retelling a story in a new way, or using funny stories about a person’s own life or family, as Monroe has done in “Violet Days.”
Characters can “defy the laws of physics” or do “goofy stuff,” according to information from the ALS. Instructions are easy to follow and assist with determining a character’s "looks, style, emotions, and ability to take a fall.”
Anna Amundson, director of the Mountain Iron Public Library, said she was sending some of the kits home with children this week. They contain “lots of cool ideas. For the creative kid, this will be a fun challenge,” she said. “Someone who is not afraid of self-expression and a blank piece of paper is going to have a blast.”
The creative project is also something fun to do during a quiet time in the middle of winter.
Kits are available at the public libraries of Aurora, Babbitt, Baudette, Bovey, Buhl, Calumet, Carlton, Chisholm, Cloquet, Coleraine, Cook, Duluth, Ely, Eveleth, Gilbert, Grand Marais, Grand Rapids, Hibbing, Hoyt Lakes, International Falls, Keewatin, Marble, Moose Lake, Mountain Iron, Silver Bay, Two Harbors, and Virginia; the ALS Bookmobile; and to ALS Mail-A-Book patrons.
There are a limited number of kits at each location. Individual libraries can be contracted for more information.
The comic strip project, sponsored by the Arrowhead Library System, was funded with money from Minnesota’s Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund. To learn more about Arrowhead Legacy Events, vist: www.alslib.info or Facebook at www.facebook.com/alslibinfo.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.