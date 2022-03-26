ELY — For officials at the International Wolf Center in Ely, the move to distance learning brought on by an international pandemic in 2020 led to the expansion of one of the facility's online offerings, the WolfLink Virtual Learning Program.
While the WolfLink program — a series of video conferencing classes aimed at school aged kids — has been available for more than a dozen years, the onset of COVID-19, and the subsequent closing of schools and other facilities in an attempt to slow the spread, led the Wolf Center to temporarily move from a pay model to offering the classes for free to schools.
That move proved to be a popular decision, and now officials have decided to keep it that way moving forward.
There will still be a fee of $75 for non-school groups.
“When the pandemic hit and schools went completely virtual we had a lot of schools contacting us for opportunities for their students to connect from their homes. Our WolfLink program was already developed so it was a perfect fit,” said Krista Harrington, interpretive center director at the Wolf Center. “We made the decision to offer it for free to increase the accessibility of the program for all schools and students. We connected with schools we had not done programming with and were able to expand programming in areas we were already working in.”
The WolfLink program has been offered since at least 2008, Harrington said, and received some state funding in the first few years but has since continued as a fee based program for schools, libraries, senior centers, community education programs and other groups.
When the pandemic began, the center began offering it for free — thanks to a “generous donation.”
“We had an anonymous donation of $10,000 with a request to match it so we did a fundraiser on Facebook. We met the match and will be using that money primarily to offer free WolfLink programs to all schools. We will also be using that to make improvements to our virtual learning programming equipment as well as other education opportunities,” Harrington said. “Being able to continue it for free with the matching donation has been amazing, we can keep working with schools that otherwise weren't able to use this virtual learning opportunity but also grow our audience and educate more students about wolves.”
As a fee based program it was more cost effective for schools than in-person field trips and now as a free program for schools it's really cost effective, Harrington said, adding that offering it for free also created huge opportunities to grow the program and reach new audiences
“Students get the chance to see wolves in Minnesota, which is pretty awesome since many of our students are in states that don't currently have wild wolf populations,” she said.
Like one particular classroom in Florida, where the teacher reached out to the center to see if there were any virtual opportunities, and once connected and scheduled for a program, replied with the following:
"I can’t keep being absolutely GIDDY! Honestly, I need this to fuel me over the next month. You have no idea what your act of kindness meant to me. This is hard. BUT as a country we ARE stronger than a virus. Thank you from the bottom of my heart."
That teacher’s experience led to even more expansion.
“We were able to do programming with more schools in her area because she shared her experience with other teachers. We actively market the program via email but word of mouth is also powerful,” Harrington said.
She added that now that the majority of students are back to in-person classroom learning, the WolfLink program works great whether the students are connecting individually or in their classroom.
There are seven classes offered through WolfLink where educators from the center are able to educate and talk in real-time with students who, in turn, are able to virtually visit the center from their classrooms around the country.
In 2021, the center saw 7,000 students from more than 230 classrooms around the world, Harrington said.
“Our schools are from all over the U.S. However, we have done a few internationally with Canada, Mexico and even Vietnam,” she said. “We also work with a lot of groups from Minnesota which can be especially fun for students who live in wolf country. But don't get me wrong, it's just as exciting for students in states that don't currently have wolves.”
“Students have the opportunity to learn about wolves, ecosystems and prey animals in a super fun, interactive, live format. We have seven programs to choose from and adapt them to match learning styles of different grades,” Harrington said. “Our education staff lead a presentation and discussion but we also utilize our webcams to watch our ambassador wolves live in their enclosure and can interpret behavior and answer questions.”
A typical class lasts about 45-60 minutes and includes a presentation/discussion with photos/videos and one of our educators to answer questions.
“We also use our webcams to observe the ambassador wolves at the Wolf Center in Ely,” Harrington said.
Officials recommend classes not exceed 40 students to optimize interaction and students ability to ask questions.
“But we do not currently limit how many schools or classes we see per year,” Harrington added.
Offerings include:
• Wolves at Our Door (grades 7-12), a program that addresses the relationship between wolves and humans.
• Arctic Wolves (all ages) examines the complex ecosystem that includes the arctic subspecies of the gray wolf.
• Wolf Pup 101 (all ages) looks at the stages of pup development and what it takes to raise wolves here at the International Wolf Center.
• Wolf 101 (all ages), which covers the basics of gray wolf biology and behavior.
• Wolf Research (grades 4 and up) explores a brief history of wolf research in the United States, the methods scientists use to research wolves, and what has been learned from years of studying wolves.
• Wolf Tales (grades 1 to 3) explores modern tales and ancient folklore about the gray wolf, and aims at teaching children how to understand fact from fiction through storytelling.
• Wolf Ecology (grades 3 to 7) uses the gray wolf as an example and introduces students to basic concepts in ecology and the various interactions that these apex predators have with other animals.
Harrington said the center sees primarily elementary aged students but officials have been seeing an increase in older students and lifelong learners.
The International Wolf Center was founded in 1985 with a mission to advance the survival of wolf populations by teaching about wolves, their relationship to wildlands and the human role in their future.
The Center educates through its website, www.wolf.org, its ambassador wolves, museum exhibits, on-site adventure and outreach programs and International Wolf magazine.
For more information look under programs on the Wolf Center website or call 218-365-4695.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.