Eligible Communities and agencies invited to apply for CDBG and ESG COVID-19 funds

DULUTH — St. Louis County officials announced this week that there is still about $665,000 in additional CARES Act money available for communities and organizations outside of Duluth who are involved in efforts to plan for, respond to, or prevent the spread of COVID-19.
The federal dollars come from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act of 2020, which included a total of $2 trillion in economic relief intended to protect the American people from the public health and economic impacts of COVID-19, county officials say.
According to a news release, St. Louis County received allocations of funds from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) through the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) and Emergency Solutions Grant (ESG) Programs to address the COVID-19 pandemic. The St. Louis County area of CARES funding eligibility is all of St. Louis County outside the Duluth city limits. Duluth also received CARES Act allocations.
Two previous public processes awarded most of the CDBG-CV and ESG-CV funding but the remaining funding estimated at $250,000 for CDBG-CV and $415,000 for ESG-CV will be awarded through a third public process.
Brad Gustafson, senior planner for Planning and Community Development for St. Louis County told the Mesabi Tribune this week that each applicant must have a direct COVID-19 impact and a related COVID-19 response.
Use of the CDBG-CV and ESG-CV funding for activities is also subject to the existing federal regulations.
Gustafson said some examples of eligible uses include public services which provide new or quantifiably increased service; equipment, supplies, materials and staffing costs to carry out a public service responding to COVID-19; homeless housing programs, domestic violence programs, temporary technology improvements for individuals, rehab facilities for COVID-19 testing, diagnosis or treatment, short-term assistance to businesses to aid worker retention (must be low- and moderate-income persons), and much more.
A number of entities applied and received money during the first two rounds of funding, with projects covering a wide variety of issues, but all COVID-19 related, according to the program’s criteria.
Some examples include Range Transitional Housing, which secured $300,000 for COVID-19 Homeless Prevention Assistance; the Northland Foundation, which received $25,000 for an emergency child care grant; the Cook Housing and Redevelopment Agency, which received $24,000 for cleaning and Air/Heat Pumps; and the City of Orr, which received $40,000 for City Hall Improvements.
Gustafson believes there will be a lot of requests for this third and final go around.
“COVID-19 is still very much present, and our communities and agencies are faced with many difficult challenges because of it,” he said.
All the applications are reviewed by a citizen advisory committee and how many entities get a piece of the pie will depend on how many applications the county receives, Gustafson said.
“Their duty is to formulate a funding recommendation, which goes to the County Board for approval,” he said of the committee. “We typically receive more funding applications than available funding, so the citizen advisory committee often must make very difficult decisions.”
There is no cap on how much money can be requested.
“This money is part of the CARES Act. Money flowed through two of our HUD entitlement programs, CDBG and ESG. CDBG funding is used to benefit low-to moderate income individuals and funding categories are housing, economic development, community facilities, public infrastructure, and public service. ESG funding is used towards homelessness. In addition to these uses, through the CARES Act, the projects also must respond to, prepare for, or prevent COVID-19. This funding is important because it is taxpayer dollars coming back locally.”
Project applications will be accepted starting today through March 25 at 4:30 p.m. Application forms are available on the Planning and Community Development Department’s website under CDBG and ESG webpages at: stlouiscountymn.gov/community-development. Applications and questions may be submitted electronically to: CommunityDevelopmentinfo@stlouiscountymn.gov or call 218-749-7103.
