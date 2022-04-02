ST. PAUL — No one intends to seriously injure or kill someone by driving distracted, but good intentions alone don’t prevent crashes. Smart choices do. In Minnesota, the dangerous choice to drive distracted contributed to more than 39,000 crashes from 2017-2021 and an average of 28 deaths and 161 serious, life-changing injuries a year on the road.
To increase awareness and change dangerous driving behaviors, law enforcement agencies statewide are participating in a distracted driving enforcement campaign, including extra enforcement, April 1 through April 30. The Minnesota Department of Public Safety Office of Traffic Safety coordinates the campaign with funding from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. It includes advertising across Minnesota in support of the Toward Zero Deaths traffic safety initiative.
“It doesn’t take much for the life story of a distracted driver to end, just like that, or end the life stories of other people on the road,” said Mike Hanson, Office of Traffic Safety director. “It can end the second they text with the phone in their hand, are lost in thought and not focused on driving, or take their eyes off the road to reach for something. Park the phone, avoid distractions and pay attention. That’s the way to drive smart and keep yourself and others safe and alive.”
Distracted Driving is Dangerous Driving in Minnesota
• In 2021, preliminary figures show distracted driving contributed to 2,165 injuries and 26 deaths.
• Distracted driving contributed to one in nine crashes from 2017-2021.
Hands-Free Cell Phone Use is the Law
• The hands-free cell phone law means drivers can no longer hold their phone in their hand.
• A driver can use voice commands or single-touch activation without holding the phone to make calls, text, listen to music or podcasts, and get directions.
• Accessing or posting on social media, streaming videos, checking box scores and Googling information on a device while driving are all still against the law in Minnesota, even in hands-free mode.
Consequences for Violating the Hands-Free Law
• $100 or more including court fees for a first offense.
• $300 or more including court fees for a second and/or subsequent offense.
• If you injure or kill someone while violating the hands-free law, you can face a felony charge of criminal vehicular operation or homicide.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.