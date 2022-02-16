DNR halts work on Twin Metals project

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is halting its environmental review of the proposed Twin Metals Minnesota copper-nickel, platinum group minerals project near Ely and Babbitt.
In the wake of the U.S. Department of Interior on Jan. 26 canceling two federal mineral leases at the project, the DNR said it notified Twin Metals Minnesota on Tuesday about its action.
“Given the impacts of this federal action on the project as proposed, the DNR has notified Twin Metals that we have stopped work on the state's environmental review,” the DNR said in a statement signed by Commissioner Sarah Strommen. “The DNR will close the administrative record and redirect staff resources to other high priority projects.”
The action is yet another blow to a project that promised to bring hundreds of jobs and economic development to northeastern Minnesota.
But some northeastern Minnesota lawmakers say it's not unexpected.
“Not surprising from the Walz administration,” Sen. Tom Bakk of Cook said.”From what I have seen, the administration has a strong metro anti-mining bend.”
Rep. Dave Lislegard of Aurora, says he has questions for the DNR.
“For me, the overreaching action taken by the federal government should have no impact on the state moving forward,” Lislegard said. “I will be asking the DNR how they came to this conclusion. If the federal government doesn't want to do something, do we just follow suit? Is that what we're doing now?”
Rep. Rob Ecklund of International Falls said litigation by Twin Metals Minnesota is forthcoming.
“With the (federal) leases canceled, there's essentially not a project,” Ecklund said. “So Twin Metals has asked for their work study money back. Twin Metals is saying the project is not dead and that they'll file litigation with the federal government and that's about all I know.”
Without the federal leases, it's impossible for the project to continue, Sen. David Tomassoni of Chisholm said.
“But I'm assuming Twin Metals will challenge the federal decision in court,” Tomassoni said. “There is too much at stake for this outrageous action by the federal government to go unchallenged.”
In Tuesday's letter to Twin Metals Minnesota, the DNR said the federal action impacts the viability of the proposed project.
After conversations with Twin Metals Minnesota staff that acknowledge the same, the DNR has directed its staff to stop work on environmental review, according to the DNR.
“Over the next several weeks, the DNR will take the necessary steps to assemble the project record to ensure documents and data are appropriately archived. Once that process is complete, the DNR will close the administrative record for this project and manage it pursuant to the agency's record management requirements.”
Twin Metals Minnesota on Tuesday said it's prepared for legal action.
“Twin Metals Minnesota is working to determine the next steps to continue to advance our underground copper, nickel, cobalt and platinum group metals project,” the company said in a statement. “A pause on the environmental review process is necessary and appropriate while we defend our project and our mineral rights in court. We remain committed to the communities of northeast Minnesota and to advancing a modern mine that will produce the minerals necessary for combating climate change, strengthening domestic supply chains and creating American jobs.”
The federal mineral leases held by Twin Metals Minnesota have been held since the mid 1960s under 11 different presidential administrations, according to the company.
About 750 full-time direct jobs and an estimated 1,500 spin-off jobs would be created by the project.
Copper, nickel, cobalt, and platinum group minerals needed to manufacture electric vehicle batteries, solar panels and other clean energy products, would be mined at the facility.
Opponents have raised concerns about potential pollution to the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness.
Bakk said Minnesota's iron ore mining industry is also under scrutiny.
“The MPCA (Minnesota Pollution Control Agency) is also suing the federal EPA wanting the feds to put stricter federal standards on the iron ore mines as well,” Bakk said.
