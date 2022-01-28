What was once billed as the largest industrial project in the state has taken another hit.
A Ramsey County District Court Judge has ruled in favor of the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) in a lawsuit filed by Mesabi Metallics Co., LLC, against the DNR over development of the Mesabi Metallics iron ore project near Nashwauk.
In a 21-page decision, Judge Robert A. Awsumb found Mesabi Metallics in default of its obligations at the project under a 2020 Master Lease Agreement with the DNR.
Awsumb ruled that Mesabi Metallics did not not meet conditions of the lease agreement.
As a result, Mesabi Metallics owes the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) $17,516.940 for unpaid royalties, according to Awsumb's decision.
Iron Range legislators praised the decision.
“It's a solid ruling. It's what we have been saying the whole time,” Rep. Julie Sandstede of Hibbing said. “I really think Mesabi Metallics, or whatever they call themselves, are experts on bankruptcies, but not in completing projects.”
Awsumb's ruling, they say, could lead to the mining of high-quality ore on state land at the site by one of the Iron Range's two existing taconite plant owners, Cleveland-Cliffs, Inc., or United States Steel Corp.
“It's not surprising that the courts sided with the DNR,” Sen. David Tomassoni of Chisholm said. “Maybe this is the first step toward resolving the stalemate at the site and getting the project to a company that will complete the project.”
“I'm extremely pleased with the court's decision,” Rep. Dave Lislegard of Aurora said. “After years of lies and misinformation that have led to the pain and suffering of our businesses, our labor, and our communities, we can finally turn the page and move forward with a strong viable company.”
Even with the decision, Mesabi Metallics officials say they're continuing to move the project forward.
“We remain committed to completing an iron ore pellet plant and building a value-added facility at our Nashwauk site and working with the State of Minnesota,” Larry Sutherland, Mesabi Metallics president and chief operating officer said. “In this regard we took several substantive steps such as acquiring more than 3,200 acres of mineral parcels during mid-2021 as well as paying in December 2021 $7.3 million to Itasca County and the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development as part of our 2020 agreement with DEED. While we are reviewing today's court decision to determine next steps, we also hope to collaborate on concrete plans with all key stakeholders including the State of Minnesota to get this massive project moving towards completion, which will benefit all stakeholders – particularly local communities, state and government entities, and the Minnesota School Trust Land Fund.”
The DNR said Thursday it's pleased with the decision.
“The court found that Mesabi Metallics failed to meet the terms of its agreements with the state and that the DNR's termination of Mesabi mineral leases is effective,” the DNR said in a statement. “The court further ruled that the DNR is entitled to a monetary judgment of $17.5 million in royalties. These royalties are for the benefit of local communities and schools, the school trust fund and university system. As the DNR has consistently said, our focus and priority is on facilitating an operational value-added facility that optimizes the outstanding ore body at Nashwauk. Going forward, we will carefully evaluate out options for doing this and will consider putting the leases up for bid or negotiating with qualified parties.”
The project, which dates to 2003, once held promise to be the biggest industrial development in the state.
Plans have been to produce 7 million tons of iron ore pellets at the site.
There's also been talk of producing direct-reduced iron or perhaps steel at the facility.
However, the project still stands unfinished.
In order to maintain its state mineral leases at the site, the 2020 Master Lease Amendment between the DNR and Mesabi Metallics required the company to show proof of $200 million in financing to be deposited in a bank account to continue with the project and also required Mesabi Metallics to meet other project milestones including completion of a pellet plant.
But with the full $200 million not deposited and the pellet plant not built, the DNR in May 2021 terminated the state minerals leases held by Mesabi Metallics.
Mesabi Metallics in turn filed suit against the DNR.
In his ruling, Judge Awsumb said the 2020 lease amendment did not become effective because Mesabi Metallics failed to secure the $200 million in cash in a bank account, which was a condition to the amendment, putting the company in default of its obligations.
Awsumb also ruled in favor of the DNR's counterclaim judgment against Mesabi Metallics, awarding the DNR the monetary judgment of $17,516,940 and upheld the DNR's termination of the leases.
The ruling comes after months of uncertainty about the future of the mineral leases on 2,664.45 acres of state land at the site.
Development at the project began in 2003 under different ownership.
Ownership changed over the years, but the project remains uncompleted.
Last summer, Mesabi Metallics said the project, was about 50 percent finished with about $1.5 billion invested.
The court ruling will help place the mineral leases in the hands of another iron ore company which could use the ore to feed existing facilities, say Iron Range legislators.
Cleveland-Cliffs, Inc., and United States Steel Corp., have both expressed interest in the ore.
Iron ore at the site is among the highest-grade ore left on the Iron Range.
What happens with the state mineral leases remains up in the air.
“I want to thank the Minnesota DNR for their steadfast willingness to stand up to this bad actor,” Lislegard said. Today, justice was served.”
“This could really push the Iron Range forward,” Sandstede said of the ruling. “I think this is a good step. This helps us know where we are not going and where we are going.”
