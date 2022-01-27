Thousands of Minnesotans not eligible to vote in the general election — from so-called dreamers, to non-citizens, to ex-felons who have not yet had their voting rights restored — will now have the opportunity to take part in this year’s DFL precinct caucuses and state convention thanks to a recent state appeals court decision and a change in party bylaws.
Officials from the state’s DFL party made the announcement Wednesday via a zoom press conference, where Ken Martin, chairperson of the Minnesota Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party, said the Minnesota DFL Central Committee met Tuesday night and unanimously voted to approve what he called “one of the most significant reforms in our party’s 77-year history.”
“As a party that supports a pathway to citizenship for the millions of dreamers and supports restoring voting rights to millions of ex-felons, this is a huge step in the right direction,” Martin said. “Our party recognizes that we must invite all party members to participate at every level of our caucus and convention process so that all members may have the opportunity to endorse candidates, to run and select party leadership, and to vote on matters such as a party platform and our action agenda.”
Previously, state law restricted caucus participation to eligible voters only.
Not all states have precinct caucuses, but Minnesota does, and they will be held across the state at 7 p.m. Tuesday. Held every two years, they traditionally mark the official start of the election season and consist of meetings where each party can do several things, including endorsing candidates, choosing delegates and setting goals and values called party platforms.
Tuesday's vote to change DFL bylaws and expand participation rules comes after what Martin said was a “reform six years in the making.”
He said he started working on it in 2016 and in 2018 he authored a resolution passed (during the) DFL state convention to allow individuals who are not eligible to vote to fully participate in the party process, including dreamers, non-citizens, and felons who have not yet had their voting rights restored, and others.
However, that resolution didn’t bring about change because at the time state statute governed who could fully participate in their party and Democrats couldn’t get support from Republicans to get it changed, Martin said.
In 2020, the DFL party filed a lawsuit challenging the Minnesota laws, which Martin said, “unconstitutionally limited voting in the precinct caucuses to eligible voters, thereby restricting the rights of dreamers and individuals that had not been fully restored to their civil rights, many of whom are dedicated members of the DFL party, to fully participate in the caucuses.”
They lost a decision in lower courts but appealed to the Minnesota State Court of Appeals, along with an individual plaintiff, Noah McCourt, a mental health advocate from Waconia who was sentenced to five years supervised probation in 2018 after he pleaded guilty to assault in the fourth degree, a felony, in Carver County District Court.
McCourt is currently running for Hennipen County Attorney.
Martin said on Jan. 3 the Minnesota court of appeals came to a decision, and while they didn’t specifically address the constitutionality of the statute, they did clarify two areas that cleared the way for the DFL to open participation, Martin said.
He said the court “made clear” that the provisions of Minnesota law that punished voting by non-eligible voters did not apply to caucuses, specifically any criminal charges or civil penalties related to voting illegally, and thus the DFL may extend an invitation to non-eligible voters to vote and be elected delegates and officers in the precinct caucuses without subjecting them to risk of criminal prosecution.
“The only enforcement lies with the party itself and caucus goers who may vote on whether or not someone is eligible to participate,” Martin said. “The party gets to decide who can participate, vote and be elected a delegate or officer at the caucuses and the only group that gets to decide who can participate is the other caucus goers.”
The decision, he added, created a “legal safe harbor” for the Minnesota DFL to broadly open participation in precinct caucuses.
“After six long years our party can finally live it’s values,” Martin said.
Simon Trautman, McCourt’s attorney, said he wanted to acknowledge his client’s “incredible courage and internal toughness and integrity to say, ‘I don’t want to violate the law and I think the law is wrong.’”
“The courts found for the first time that the threat of government action, if the government threatens to take action — that that’s enough to take away your speech rights,” Trautman said.
___
Tuesday’s precinct caucuses will be held at numerous locations throughout the state and locally. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. with action starting promptly at 7 p.m. For location information the easiest source is online using the Minnesota Secretary of State website’s caucus finder at: https://caucusfinder.sos.state.mn.us/.
A zip code and your address are all you need to locate specific meeting places.
Anyone 18 years-old by Election Day 2022 is eligible to participate in any of the political caucuses and participants must live in the precinct to attend.
The major parties in Minnesota are the DFL, Grassroots-Legalize Cannabis Party, Legal Marijuana Now Party and Republican Party. The minor parties include the Green Party of MN, Independence Party of MN and Libertarian Party of MN.
At caucuses, the three main activities are generally: choosing volunteers to organize political activities in the precinct or state senate or house district; discussing issues and ideas, also called resolutions, for the party to support that will eventually become the party platform; and choosing delegates who will endorse candidates at future party conventions.
___
This year’s precinct caucuses do have an element of uncertainty hanging over them as newly redrawn congressional and legislative maps haven't yet been released and probably won't be until mid-February.
Those redrawn maps have the potential to impact a range of political contests, including locally where a handful of districts could be radically altered.
For state Republicans, Tuesday's caucuses will be a straw poll vote that will gauge the relative strength of the party's gubernatorial candidates in their effort to unseat DFL Gov. Tim Walz.
They include Sen. Michelle Benson; former Senate leader Paul Gazelka; Scott Jensen, a physician and former senator; Lexington, Minn., Mayor Mike Murphy; physician Neil Shah and Kendall Qualls, an Army veteran and business executive.
Minnesota GOP delegates won't endorse a candidate until their state convention in May, which will be held in Rochester. The DFL Party is also holding its state convention in Rochester.
___
There is also the cloud of COVID hanging over the proceedings.
The Republican party is doing things as they’ve always been done — in person. But some DFL caucuses may not be, which is why party officials announced last week that local units will be able to have a contactless caucus system, as well as an in-person caucus, which will have more safety measures.
According to a news release, DFL officials say anyone who attends an in-person caucus will be required to wear a face mask over the nose and mouth, even while speaking. In addition, they will practice social distancing as much as the caucus venue allows, and will also need to show proof of vaccination when entering, or a negative COVID-19 test that was taken within 72 hours of the start of precinct caucuses.
Meanwhile, units that move to a contactless caucus system will need to have attendees participate by using caucus non-attendee forms.
Participants will then fill out a form that is available online at dfl.org/caucus as well as a resolution form. Forms can then be submitted by email, or printed and dropped off on caucus night.
The DFL states each local unit will have an in-person dropbox for forms that will be open from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. on the evening of precinct caucuses on Tuesday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.