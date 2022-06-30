Colleges announce Spring Dean’s/Honors List Jun 30, 2022 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Itasca Community CollegeLiz Zarn, Mountain Iron and Oskar Koivisto, Babbitt—University of Wisconsin-River FallsBailey Sickel, Gilbert—University of Wisconsin-Stevens PointPeter Anderson, Ely; Felicia Sweeney, Hibbing; Kristen Cook, Orr—Iowa State University-AmesJenna Merhar, Ely—University of Wisconsin-MadisonStephanie Kowalski, Gilbert—Minnesota State Community and Technical CollegeAlexander Benkusky, Buhl; Linda Baraga, Chisholm; Riley Kinsley, Cotton; Brooke Donnelly, Eveleth; Peter Jensen, Side Lake—Central Lake College-BrainerdBranden Gulbranson, Eveleth; Luke Gabrielson, Orr; Austin Landgren, Tower—University of Wisconsin-StoutHannah Hannuksela, Aurora—Marquette University-Milwaukee, Wis.Courtney Aune, Cook; Andrew Horvat, Mountain Iron—University of Minnesota-CrookstonKayla Wainionpaa, Buhl—University of Wisconsin-SuperiorGwen Gustafson, Aurora; Cassie Long, Aurora; Colleen Port, Buhl; Kate Townley, Chisholm; Jaime Checco, Eveleth; Victoria Hagolin, Eveleth; MacKenzie Hoffman, Eveleth; Mia Macinnis, Eveleth; Samuel Albrecht, Gilbert; Lily Jatso, Hibbing; Kilen Klimek, Hibbing; Rebecca Robinson, Hibbing; Loretta Stavnes, Hibbing; Blake Varichak Toldo, Hibbing; Cody Stanisich, Iron; Wyatt Viucich, Iron Junction; Devyn Dahl, Mountain Iron; Katie Hunter, Mountain Iron; Bryce Wainio, Mountain Iron; Julia Laulunen, Side Lake; Nicholas Domiano Jr., Virginia—St. Cloud State UniversityJamie Durovec, Meadowlands; Brandon Johnson, Tower—Fond du Lac Tribal and Community CollegeKayla Tahja, Floodwood; Abby Mayry, Iron Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Mountain Iron Ames Liz Zarn University Gilbert Technical College Honors List Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
