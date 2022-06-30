 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Colleges announce Spring Dean’s/Honors List

  • 0

Itasca Community College

Liz Zarn, Mountain Iron and Oskar Koivisto, Babbitt

University of Wisconsin-River Falls

Bailey Sickel, Gilbert

University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point

Peter Anderson, Ely; Felicia Sweeney, Hibbing; Kristen Cook, Orr

Iowa State University-Ames

Jenna Merhar, Ely

University of Wisconsin-Madison

Stephanie Kowalski, Gilbert

Minnesota State Community and Technical College

Alexander Benkusky, Buhl; Linda Baraga, Chisholm; Riley Kinsley, Cotton; Brooke Donnelly, Eveleth; Peter Jensen, Side Lake

Central Lake College-Brainerd

Branden Gulbranson, Eveleth; Luke Gabrielson, Orr; Austin Landgren, Tower

University of Wisconsin-Stout

Hannah Hannuksela, Aurora

Marquette University-Milwaukee, Wis.

Courtney Aune, Cook; Andrew Horvat, Mountain Iron

University of Minnesota-Crookston

Kayla Wainionpaa, Buhl

University of Wisconsin-Superior

Gwen Gustafson, Aurora; Cassie Long, Aurora; Colleen Port, Buhl; Kate Townley, Chisholm; Jaime Checco, Eveleth; Victoria Hagolin, Eveleth; MacKenzie Hoffman, Eveleth; Mia Macinnis, Eveleth; Samuel Albrecht, Gilbert; Lily Jatso, Hibbing; Kilen Klimek, Hibbing; Rebecca Robinson, Hibbing; Loretta Stavnes, Hibbing; Blake Varichak Toldo, Hibbing; Cody Stanisich, Iron; Wyatt Viucich, Iron Junction; Devyn Dahl, Mountain Iron; Katie Hunter, Mountain Iron; Bryce Wainio, Mountain Iron; Julia Laulunen, Side Lake; Nicholas Domiano Jr., Virginia

St. Cloud State University

Jamie Durovec, Meadowlands; Brandon Johnson, Tower

Fond du Lac Tribal and Community College

Kayla Tahja, Floodwood; Abby Mayry, Iron

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments

Sign Up

Sign up with

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK