A Hibbing foundry is expanding its operations.
Cast 7, LLC, is increasing its production of stainless steel traveling grates with a $2.6 million investment in new equipment.
A $1.3 million loan from Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation will be considered for recommendation by the eight-member Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation Board at a 1:30 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 20 board meeting.
Customized core molding, horizontal molding, added air compressors, blast technology, added power supply, workflow optimization, added dust collection, automation and robotics, are part of the project.
The project will create up to four new high-skilled jobs and upgrade the skills of the facility’s existing 44 positions, according to Cast 7.
Cast 7 is affiliated with Cast Corporation along Highway 37 on the eastern edge of Hibbing.
Metal 7, a Canadian company with over 40 years in designing and manufacturing high-performance products, specifically for iron ore pellet plants, in 2021 purchased a 70 percent share in Cast 7.
Cast Corporation retained 30 percent of Cast 7.
Cast Corporation has partnered in the past with Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation and local banks in funding previous Cast Corporation expansions.
“They’ve been an excellent company on the Iron Range,” Mark Phillips Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation commissioner said. “We’ve loaned them money before and they have excellent credit with us.”
Other projects to be considered Tuesday are:
• A $48,815 grant to the city of Ely to support a $605,790 infrastructure and utility relocation for an expansion of Razor Edge Systems. Six permanent jobs and four construction jobs are expected to be created.
• A $47,000 grant to the city of Grand Rapids for a $95,000 updated fire suppression system and heating, ventilation and air conditioning control system at the Itasca Family YMCA.
• A $300,000 grant to the city of Hibbing toward $2.3 million in infrastructure and site work for the Lees Industrial Building in Hibbing Industrial Park. Daimler Trucks has been secured as a long-term tenant in the building to use it as a distribution center for its new expansion. Fifteen construction jobs are planned.
• A $128,500 grant to the city of Hibbing for a $4.2 million Mediacom broadband expansion to up to 573 unserved households in the city of Hibbing and adjacent areas.
• A $250,000 grant to the city of Babbitt toward a $550,000 project extending water and sewer lines to the Birch Lake Recreation Area campground and RV park. Three construction jobs are expected to be created.
• A $51,877 grant to the city of Bigfork for $113,822 in sewer line and lift station upgrades on Golf Course Lane.
• A $350,000 grant to Bois Forte Band of Chippewa toward a $1.3 million replacement of a failing concrete dam on Nett River. The dam supports water level control in Nett Lake, the Boise Forte Band’s premier wild rice lake. Sixteen construction jobs are expected to be created.
• A $69,000 grant to Clinton Township for $138,109 in security, accessibility and energy efficiency upgrades at the township’s emergency services facility and community center. One construction job is expected to be created.
• A $250,000 grant to Crane Lake Water and Sanitary District toward a $1 million wastewater treatment plant upgrade project. Seven construction jobs are expected to be created.
• A $60,361 grant to Eveleth Virginia Airport authority to support $372,121 in upgrading lighting at the airport terminal, terminal hangar and terminal maintenance garage. Three construction jobs are expected to be created.
• A $150,000 grant to the city of Hibbing for a $703,000 lining of existing residential sewer lines. Five construction jobs are expected to be created. The clay tile sewer lines were installed in between 1935 and 1940 and are deteriorating. The new lining will extend the life of the lines.
• A $65,125 grant to the city of Virginia toward a $130,250 reconstruction of Progress Park Drive from Highway 53 to Siegel Boulevard in Eveleth. Due to increased heavy equipment traffic from Rock Ridge High School construction, the road has deteriorated. A reconstruction will improve traffic flow to the school and businesses in the area. Eight construction jobs are expected to be created.
• An $87,500 grant to the city of Virginia for $240,000 in improvements to computer systems that operate and monitor sanitary 17 sewer lift station across the city. Two construction jobs are expected to be created.
• A $50,000 grant to the city of Bovey toward $127,000 in trail improvements on a multi-use trail and the Canisteo Trail within the city.
• A $50,000 grant to the city of Hoyt Lakes for a $120,125 Ranger Snowmobile and ATV Clubs project to purchase a new skid steer with a bucket, forks and brush cutter attachments.
• A $55,500 grant to Itasca County toward a $111,500 phase II development of an ATV trail connecting the city of Nashwauk to the Alborn-Pengilly trail.
• A $21,400 grant to Northern Lights Nordic Ski Club for a $42,800 purchase of a modified John Deere Gator side-by-side and associated equipment for trail maintenance and grooming on eight ski trails within Itasca County.
