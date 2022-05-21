Carbo to seek release from pretrial custody, delay of trial

CHISHOLM — A defendant being accused in the 1986 murder of a 38 year-old woman in her Chisholm Home has filed a motion in St. Louis County Sixth District Court to be released from pretrial custody, and delay his trial, to be heard as soon as practical.
In April, a grand jury convened by the St. Louis County Attorney’s office indicted Michael Carbo Jr., 54, with two counts of first degree murder, according to court records. The defendant, Carbo Jr., is facing life in prison if he is convicted of murdering Nancy Daugherty in Chisholm in 1986.
The Public Defender’s office on Friday filed a Notice of Motion and Motion to request Carbo Jr. be released from pretrial custody and for his case to be continued, citing the timing of discovery materials from the state.
“The state’s impending late disclosure of discovery materials violate the Minnesota Rules of Criminal Procedure and will deprive Mr. Carbo of his constitutional right to the effective assistance of counsel unless the court grants the requested relief,” it states in court documents submitted on Friday by the Office of the Sixth District Public Defender Daniel K. Lew, Chief Public Defender.
The defense states that the state on Thursday informed the defense that it anticipates producing voluminous amounts of undisclosed discovery sometime in the few days remaining before trial.
“The anticipated magnitude of the undisclosed materials, along with the state’s very recent disclosures of other materials, makes it impossible for defense counsel to fulfill our basic obligation to review the state’s evidence before trial,” it states.
Jury selection is set to begin June 1 in Sixth District Court in Hibbing
Carbo Jr. has been subject to pretrial confinement since July 29,2020, according to the defense.
“Effective relief can only be granted if the trial is continued and Mr. Carbo is released from custody,” the defense concludes in the document.
