The Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation Board is poised to take action to lower rising water in a former mine pit.
A $710,000 allocation to put a pumping system into place to mitigate rising water in the Canisteo Pit on the western Iron Range, will be heard at a Monday, Aug. 15, special meeting of the Eveleth-based state of Minnesota economic development agency.
Under the proposal, Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation would fund a temporary solution that would begin pumping water from the pit by Oct. 1.
“We have the authority to work on legacy mine issues,” Mark Phillips, Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation commissioner said. “We haven't been working on water issues, but we're going to step up because of the emergency nature of it.”
The project, which would help prepare the pit for future construction of a permanent water outlet, would be managed by the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) in conjunction with Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation.
If recommended by the nine-member Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation Board, the agency would then work with the Governor's office to seek reimbursement from the state legislature when the overall project is completed.
Legislative funding would be required to construct, operate and manage a permanent solution, according to an Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation board meeting packet.
“Our expectation is that the legislature will step up and do the right thing,” Phillips said.
Rep. Julie Sandstede of Hibbing authored several pieces of legislation during the 2022 legislative session to address the rising water.
But the legislature adjourned without action on the bills, along with billions of dollars of spending and tax cuts.
At this point, Sandstede says Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation funding is the only solution, even though she believes the DNR should be the responsible government unit.
“I have a little frustration that it gets pushed onto the IRRRB when I think it falls squarely in the lap of the DNR,” Sandstede said.
However, with no other solution in place, funding from the economic development agency, would create a water discharge that would need to be created regardless as part of a permanent fix, Sandstede said.
“I think it's the right thing to do,” Sandstede said. “Because at this point, we're out of options. The most important thing to do now is to deal with the situation we have in front of us and that's the impending overflow.”
Rising water in the pit is again threatening residences and businesses in the city of Bovey.
For years, rising water in the inactive iron ore pit has time and again posed a flooding threat.
However, for a time, water levels were held in check as the former Magnetation scram mining operation used water from the pit in its operations.
But when Magnetation in 2016 closed after filing bankruptcy, followed by the bankruptcy of its successor, ERP Iron Ore, water in the pit began rising again.
Sandstede said all of the legislators who sit on the Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation Board understand the Canisteo issue.
Sandstede said she expects unanimous support for the project.
Other former mine pits such as the Hill-Annex in Calumet and St. James in Aurora, are also facing rising water issues, Sandstede said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.