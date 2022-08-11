The Iron Range Resources and Rehabilitation Board is poised to take action to lower rising water in a former mine pit.

A $710,000 allocation to put a pumping system into place to mitigate rising water in the Canisteo Pit on the western Iron Range, will be heard at a Monday, Aug. 15, special meeting of the Eveleth-based state of Minnesota economic development agency.

