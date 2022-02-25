 Skip to main content
Candidates interviewed to fill Ward 4 seat in Hibbing

The city council will make a decision by vote on March 16

HIBBING — The Hibbing City Council interviewed five candidates Wednesday night looking to fill the Ward 4 seat left empty when former councilor Jay Hildenbrand resigned in December.

Hildenbrand moved to a different part of town out of his ward and by statute was unable to continue on the council.

A replacement will be chosen by council vote at the March 16 meeting.

The candidates are Jim Paulsen, Casey Clover, Scott Sundvall, Steve Jurenes, and Chris Whitney.

The city advertised the position in several places and took applications for three weeks, City Administrator Greg Pruszinske said late Wednesday evening by email.

There are three years left on Hildrenbrand’s term but any appointment would be for this year only and the seat (and the remaining two years of the term after that) would be on the ballot during the regular election in November.

The council accepted his resignation last month and at the time discussed a couple of possible directions to go including a special election this winter or spring or appointment.

However, City Attorney Andy Borland told the council in January that city officials were told that during a redistricting year — which this year is — cities aren’t allowed to hold special elections.

However, during discussion it was clear councilors were already leaning toward appointment over a special election based mostly on cost — special elections are expensive.

