When the late Sen. David Tomassoni and his longtime ally and friend Sen. Tom Bakk announced their retirements, two giant pairs of political shoes were left behind — along with a combined 60 years of experience and leadership in St. Paul.
Now, two new faces will represent the Iron Range and the Arrowhead region going forward, in both Senate District 7 (Tomassoni’s former stomping grounds) and Bakk’s Senate District 3 after the Nov. 8 election.
Stepping into the void and attempting to do that in SD3 will be two veteran local politicians based in two distinctly different areas of the district.
The Republican candidate, Babbitt Mayor Andrea Zupancich, who announced recently that Bakk is endorsing her, comes from the heart of the Iron Range and a portion of the state where the ups and downs nature of the mining industry has been felt first hand over the past two decades.
Her opponent, Democrat Grant Hauschild, who also recently secured the endorsement of a former prominent Iron Range politician — former Sen. Doug Johnson — calls Hermantown (where he is a city councilor) home.
It makes for an interesting race where the results will have an impact on the Iron Range moving forward.
Both candidates were offered the opportunity to answer a set of questions from the Mesabi Tribune for this story. The following are their unedited responses.
—
Andrea Zupancich-R
Background/experience.
I'm the Republican-endorsed candidate for Senate, a mother of four, a long-time northern Minnesotan, own my own real estate company, z’UpNorth, and my husband is the 4th generation in our family to run and own Zup's family grocery along with 9 other owners, which has been in business for over 100 years. In addition to our businesses, I served the City of Babbitt as Mayor for the last eight years and previously served as a Fight for Mining Member, Mining Minnesota Member, and Up North Jobs Board Director.
Why are you running for this particular office?
I am running to bring Northern Minnesota's integrity and values to St. Paul. We need a strong leader deeply rooted in our Arrowhead communities. I will bring forward my experience as a mother, wife, mayor, and small business owner to effectively represent you and our way of life in northern Minnesota. My family has been in the area for four generations, and my kids and grandkids still live here. I’m the only candidate with real Northern Minnesota experience in this race. I know the value of our way of life because I’ve lived it, and I intend to fight for it.
What do you see as the 3 major issues in Senate District 3 and if elected how do you plan to address them?
We all know inflation in our economy is out of control. While government budgets are flush, the pocketbooks of the average Minnesotans are being squeezed. As your State Senator, I will cut taxes and return the $9 billion surplus back to the taxpayers to help you afford your life in the face of historic inflation. I support eliminating the tax on social security income, so our seniors get some relief.
Second, violent crime demands a response. Defund the Police advocates emboldened criminals, and we need more cops, stronger penalties, and mandatory sentencing to keep violent repeat offenders off our streets. My support for our brave men and women in Blue earned me an endorsement by the Minnesota Police and Peace Officers Association, the largest association of rank-and-file cops in the state.
Finally, after years of COVID changes, our children’s education has gotten off on the wrong track. Before COVID I worked as a substitute teacher, and I know every kid needs an advocate. I will empower parents with resources to guide their children’s education, no matter where they live or go to school. Parents are a child’s first and most important teacher and they should be included when choosing the best school and curriculum for their child.
Closing statement: I want to thank Senator Tom Bakk for his years of service to the state and Northern Minnesota. Like Sen. Bakk, I will be a fierce advocate for Northern Minnesota, drawing on my deep roots in our community. With safe mining, lower taxes, support for small businesses, attracting world-class talent, and better schools, we have a great opportunity to get Northern Minnesota on the right track. I humbly ask for your support in November.
—
Grant Hauschild-D
Background/experience.
I’m currently a member of the Hermantown City Council, where I’ve been an advocate for expanding parks and trails, funding public safety and first responders, and working with our legislators on bonding projects and local government aid. In my day job I work for a healthcare foundation where I help support patients and families that can’t afford certain aspects of their care. Before that, I worked on labor policy as an aide in the US Senate, and on rural economic development at the US Department of Agriculture. I’m a father and husband focused on the future of Minnesota.
Why are you running for this particular office?
When I became a father, I started thinking more about what kind of state we’re leaving behind for our young people. Given my experience working at the Federal, State, and now local level, I bring a strong background in policy and a fresh perspective necessary to truly deliver for the Northland. As our Senator, I will be an independent voice for the Northland and stay out of the nonsense that is distracting far too many politicians from serving Minnesotans.
What do you see as the 3 major issues in Senate District 3 and if elected how do you plan to address them?
Cost of living:
Having a young family of my own, I know folks are struggling with rising costs. The most important thing we can do is use Minnesota’s $9 Billion budget surplus to provide immediate relief to families through middle class tax cuts, childcare tax credits, and eliminating the tax on social security income for those on fixed income. It’s frustrating that the Senate and Governor agreed to a deal, only for Senate Republicans to walk away because of election year politics. We need a Senator who will negotiate for our fair share of local government aid, which will reduce the burden on local property taxes and make our communities more affordable. I’ll work to find common ground, tune out the partisan nonsense, and make sure we’re getting relief to the families and communities when they need it most.
Strong and safe communities:
Our region thrives when our communities are strong and secure. Everything from the mental health crisis to recruitment for first responders in our rural Northland communities are impacting our ability to keep our communities strong. We need increased public safety funding to hire and train more officers and to fix the funding gap for critical Emergency Medical Services (EMS) so our rural residents can rely on them when minutes and seconds matter. Lastly, we need to secure our fair share for our Northland schools, rural critical access hospitals, and other critical resources our communities rely upon to stay strong and safe.
Getting our Fair Share for the Northland
Here in the Northland, we provide many of the critical things the rest of Minnesota relies on, from our taconite and timber to our beautiful outdoors. However, our region is at a crossroads with the recent passing of Senator Tomassoni and the retirement of Senator Bakk. We need a State Senator who can deliver for our region. That means expanding Local Government Aid so our local communities have the funding and flexibility to grow. It means fighting to protect our taconite tax funds for our schools and communities. And it means securing a bonding bill that puts our hardworking people to work on important projects for our communities. Unfortunately, during the last legislative session the budget deal fell apart that would have moved forward on many of these important issues. We need a senator who will punch above his weight to get our fair share, because, otherwise, we could miss out for generations.
Closing statement: As a City Councilor, I’m concerned by the extremes taking over our politics. I’m concerned that political gridlock in St. Paul is getting in the way of relief for our families and communities. The last thing we need is a new Senator who is going to be one-sided or who will get in the back of their party’s line and wait for directions. That’s why I’m running, because we need a Senator who will be an independent voice for the Northland and who’s experience makes him ready on day one.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.