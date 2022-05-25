Candidates file for office across the area

Candidates continued to file for office across the Range as the two-week filing period nears its end on May 31 at 5 p.m.
—
In Chisholm, a city councilor has thrown his hat in the ring for a chance to be elected as the town’s next mayor.
Adam Lantz, the current city council president, filed for office in the mayor’s race, and was the only candidate to file as of press time on Tuesday, according to the city clerk’s office.
The following offices are available:
• Mayor, a four-year term. John Champa is the current mayor, and his current term is set to expire on Dec. 31, 2022.
• Two council members, each for a four-year term. Seats held by April Fountain and Lantz are set to expire on Dec. 31,2022.
Filing is conducted from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and until 5 p.m. on May 31 in the clerk’s office at city hall. There is a $2 filing fee. June 6 is the last day for candidates to withdraw.
The primary is set for Aug. 9 and the General Election Nov. 8.
—
In Hibbing, three members of the Hibbing City Council have filed for office in the Nov. 8 General Election.
Justin Fosso, council member at large, and Steve Jurenes, council member representing Ward 4 have filed for reelection as of press time, according to the city clerk’s office.
The following seats are open:
One Mayor, four-year term. Rick Cannata is currently in this seat, and his term is set to expire on Dec. 31, 2022.
One City Council Member at-large, four-year term. Fosso is currently in this seat, and his term is set to expire on Dec. 31, 2022.
One City Council Member Ward 1, four-year term. James Bayliss is currently in this seat, and his term is set to expire on Dec. 31, 2022.
One City Council Member Ward 2, four-year term. Tim Harkonen is currently in this seat, and his term is set to expire on Dec. 31, 2022.
Once City Council Member Ward 4, two-year term. Jurenes is currently in this seat, and his term is set to expire on Nov. 8, 2022.
Filing is conducted at the city clerk’s office between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Room 201 of Hibbing City Hall, 401 East 21st St. Hours are from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on May 31, the final day to file for office. There is a $5 filing fee.
—
In Eveleth, incumbent Robert Vlaisavljevich will seek another term as mayor, while incumbents James Perpich and John Rauzi will seek the two available seats on the City Council, according to the Minnesota Secretary of State website.
In Gilbert, Karl Oberstar Jr. has filed for reelection as mayor. At this time, no one has filed to run for the two available City Council seats.
In Mountain Iron, incumbent Peggy C. Anderson has filed for reelection, while incumbent Julie Buria, Daniel Gunderson and Alan Stanaway have filed for two available seats on the City Council.
In Buhl, incumbent John Klarich has filed for reelection as mayor, while Zebediah Gardner, and incumbents Stuart Lehman and John E. Markas have filed to fill three open seats on the City Council.
